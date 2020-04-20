Are you aware the U.S. Census Bureau has extended its timeline in light of COVID-19 closings? Responses were originally due at the end of July; they have been pushed back two weeks to Aug. 14.
But – if you haven’t already, I ask you to take up this deadline challenge and submit your census responses today! If you’ve already filed the census, thank you. Please consider offering your assistance to at least three friends who have not completed the census yet. While we are “safer at home,” now is the perfect time to call your friends.
I’ve noticed at least one uplifting impact of the C-19 situation: a major increase in random (and planned) acts of kindness on a massive scale. Taking on the census as a personal cause would have a generational impact on the region for the next decade and beyond. Please seriously consider doing what you can.
The United States' decennial (every 10 years) census provides important, anonymous information about our region, state and nation’s people and reveals who we are – not individually, but as a nation of people.
To me, it is an exciting and unifying experience; information from each of us will flow anonymously into a data source that will be used by local, state, and federal decision-makers to help distribute needed services and opportunities across our nation. We live in an understandably skeptical time, but the census is the best way we have to help us allocate our publicly funded resources. Yes, I am proud to say I completed the census form online, and it was very easy.
Locally, there are plenty of good reasons to believe the results of the 2020 census will reflect a period of significant growth in Cherokee County and the region as a whole. I think we can all agree the area certainly seems to have more people, so we need to make sure everyone is counted.
One thing all of us have noticed (pre-COVID19): more traffic, driven by my more people adding to the overall economy. It’s been exciting to meet many individuals and families who have moved to our area in the past several years. They are excited to live here, providing a good reminder for us to notice and better appreciate the qualities our community has to offer.
This anticipated census growth will affect the U.S. congressional maps and up to $900 billion nationally in grants, direct payments, loans and loan guarantees that the federal government distributes to the states and individuals.
The Cherokee Nation has been hard at work since January with its CherokeeNationCounts 2020 census campaign. The city of Tahlequah and many other communities and organizations in the region are doing what they can to make sure there is an accurate count.
On our campuses, we created "Trending Tuesday," where we post information about the census on social media platforms to include new facts and an update on where Cherokee County is at in percentage of completion. All faculty members were provided a graphic about the census to post on their discussion boards and encouraged them to talk with students about its importance. Additionally, in our “What’s Happening Wednesday” email to the campuses, we share information about the census.
Most of you have already received a census postcard with a login code. Another way to get started is to go to www.2020census.gov.
Let’s be clear: The 2020 Census results are not just numbers; they reflect the culture of the time in which we live. I invite you to look at regional census reports from our past. NSU’s John Vaughan Library’s Archives houses many original documents of great historical value. They are available for viewing in the Indian Territory Genealogical and Historical Society Room. For more information, contact Brenda Bradford at cochra07@nsuok.edu
There is so much going on in our lives these days, and it is tempting to “let a few things go.” The fact is, the population in our state was undercounted in the 2010 census – mostly because of a low response of 62 percent. Let’s not let that happen again.
Steve Turner is the president of Northeastern State University.
