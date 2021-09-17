TULSA – On Sept. 18, Tulsa area residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
While many will walk together, those who cannot are encouraged to walk in their own neighborhoods. For those who will join in person, there will be a short ceremony to honor all of the people and reasons why they walk, which will be followed by a one and a half mile route. A shorter route will also be available.
Those walking at home can download the Walk to End Alzheimer's app to track their route and participate in the day's festivities at home. Visit tulsawalk.org for more information.
The money raised will help fund local Alzheimer’s Association care and support groups for caregivers, education programs, free Helpline, and one-on-one support with our local staff. It also goes towards research to help find future treatments, prevention and ultimately a cure.
While plans are moving forward to host the Tulsa Walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remains a top priority. The Tulsa Walk will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, masks where required, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state, and local guidelines will be adhered to in order to ensure that the events are safe for attendees.
The event will start at 7:30 a.m., and the ceremony and walk will start at 9 a.m. Meet at the Veterans Park on 1875 S. Boulder, Tulsa.
