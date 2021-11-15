Officials from the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce said there’s still time to register for this year’s Christmas parade, themed “Holiday Movie Magic.”
TACC CEO-President Nathan Reed announced plans for the parade were underway during an Aug. 24 Board of Directors meeting. Reed said the plan was to have a normal parade, and plans would be amended, if needed.
Due to the COVID pandemic, last year’s Christmas parade was a first of its kind and was conducted as a “reverse parade," wherein floats and stages were stationary and the attendees drove past.
“This year, we are reverting to our original parade format,” said TACC Operations and Events Manager Gabrielle Perry.
Community members wishing to have floats or other entries have the option of applying online or dropping by TACC offices for paper application.
“So far, we have several companies registered for the parade, like First Baptist Church, Grand River Dam Authority Police Department, and many others,” said Perry.
The parade route will begin in the parking lot next to the Northeastern State University Webb Building in what is called “The Silent Zone.”
“The Silent Zone is for parade viewers who have auditory and sensory needs. Parade participants are encouraged to not use any loud sounds or bright, flashing lights in this location until they reach Goingsnake Street,” said Perry.
The official parade route begins from Goingsnake Street and continues to Chickasaw Street.
Other holiday festivities downtown will include the tree-lighting ceremony of Tahlequah’s Community Christmas Tree at 5:30 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 3. The Christmas parade lineup will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3. Tahlequah Main Street Association's Cookie Stroll on Main is set for Saturday, Dec. 4.
Get involved
Parade entries are being accepted no later than Wednesday, Dec. 4. Applications can be picked up at the Chamber of Commerce on 123 E. Delaware St. or completed online at https://tahlequahchamber.glueup.com/event/45876/register/.
