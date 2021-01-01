You are in the business of farming if you cultivate, operate, or manage a farm for profit. A farm can include livestock, dairy, poultry, fish, fruit, vegetables, or nursery stock.
As with any for-profit business, there are several tax issues to consider when you are farming. A good resource for farm tax information is Internal Revenue Service Publication 225, The Farmer's Tax Guide. This guide explains the need for good records, what needs to be recorded, and other information needed to manage a farm for profit.
The guide is offered as a comprehensive resource and aims to explain what expenses are taxable and how they need to be documented throughout the year. Everything from calculating farm income, deductible versus non-deductible expenses, and soil and water conservation expenses to assets, gains and losses, and casualties and theft are covered in detail.
Due to the strangeness of 2020, you may have questions regarding farm taxes. The 2021 Farmer's Tax Guide is here to help you file your 2020 farm taxes and covers things such as the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
The best part is that the tax guide is available to you free of charge. You can download and print the guide from the IRS website, or you can come by the Cherokee County OSU Extension office, 908 S. College Ave., and pick up a copy. Be sure to get it early so that you can have all your paperwork in order whenever it is time to file.
If you have any questions regarding farm taxes or the 2021 Farmer's Tax Guide, please stop by and see us or give us a call at 918-456-6163.
Garrett Ford is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.