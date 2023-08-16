Cherokee artists, collectors and community members gathered Friday, Aug. 11 at Cherokee Springs Plaza to preview the 28th annual Homecoming Art Show.
The show is on display through Sept. 9 in a dedicated gallery located next to the Cherokee National Research Center.
“This is a special time for our Cherokee artists,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “We are pleased to be able to recognize and celebrate their craftsmanship as well as their service as storytellers, culture keepers, innovators, and historians.”
The juried show and competition feature 112 pieces by 70 artists, including nine Cherokee National Treasures: Cathy Abercrombie, Harry Oosahwee, Kathy Van Buskirk, Lisa Rutherford, Martha Berry, Michael Dart, Richard Fields, Tonia Hogner-Weavel, and Troy Jackson.
Cherokee Nation citizen Carolyn Pallett was awarded the grand prize for “Connected.” The wool trade-cloth bag features silk trim and is adorned with wool-yarn tassels and glass beads.
This is the third consecutive year to win grand prize for Pallett at the Cherokee Homecoming Art Show. In 2021, she secured the title with a bandolier bag titled “Southeasternly Shine,” followed by her 2022 bandolier bag, “Still We Rise.”
“This show continues to deliver the best of the best within the Cherokee art community, with innovative, thoughtful and engaging work that is authentically Cherokee,” said Callie Chunestudy, cultural programs and events project manager. “We hope that the public will visit the gallery during the Cherokee National Holiday and share their appreciation for the talented artists who help keep Cherokee culture thriving.”
Pallett was among many participating artists competing for their share of nearly $16,000 in prize money in two divisions, traditional and contemporary, alongside several specialty awards.
The traditional division is defined as “arts originating before European contact” and consists of three categories: basketry, pottery, and traditional arts.
The contemporary division is defined as “arts arising among the Cherokee after European contact” and consists of seven categories: visual arts, sculpture, pottery, basketry, beadwork, jewelry, and textiles.
First-place winners in each category are as follows: traditional arts: Richard Fields, “The Trail on the Crooked Road”; traditional pottery: Richard Graham, “Thirsty Frog”; contemporary pottery: Troy Jackson, “Cherokee Rose”; traditional basketry: Ronda Moss, “Layers of Strength”; contemporary basketry: Hattie Lee Mendoza, “Wistful Quest”; visual arts: Garry Martin, “My Story”; sculpture: Charlie Nichols, “Jistu: Sooo…I Stole a Little Fire”; textiles: Cathy Abercrombie, “Something to Talk About”; jewelry: Tiffany Reiter, “Native Pride”; and beadwork: Carolyn Pallett, “Above, Below, and In This Place."
Other special awards include the following: Bill Rabbit Legacy Award: Makiya Deerinwater, “Foot”; Betty Scraper-Gardner Elder Award: Cathy Abercrombie, “I Don't Do Blue”; and Emerging Artist Award: Adrienne Keene, “Galohisdi.”
All artwork is available for sale, and the public is encouraged to vote for the People’s Choice Award. For a complete list of awardees, visit visitcherokeenation.com.
