The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act has helped many during the pandemic, and that will flow over into the 2021 tax season with a small charitable deduction – even for those who itemize.
“As part of the CARES Act, Congress created a Temporary Universal Charitable Deduction,” said Dr. John Yeutter, a long-time certified public accountant and financial planner. “This means taxpayers who do not itemize their deductions – which now is over 85 percent of us – can take a deduction in 2020 of up to $300 for cash gifts made to charitable organizations.”
Cash donations include those made by check, credit card or debit card, whether in person, through the mail, or online. The cash gifts can be split among different organizations as long as they don't exceed $300. The donations must be made by Dec. 31 to qualify.
According to the Internal Revenue Service, almost nine in 10 taxpayers usually take the standard deduction since the so-called tax reform of a few years ago, and they could potentially qualify for this new tax deduction.
“Most people who do make donations don't meet the requirements to itemize. With this CARES Act tax deduction, those same people now have the opportunity to file their donations,” said Tarina Lowe, Tahlequah Public Schools Foundation treasurer and BancFirst employee. “It's more of an average tax payer incentive/benefit.”
Everyone is allowed a standard deduction, which is $12,400 for single filers, and $24,800 for married filers.
“Someone will itemize only if their itemizable deductions – mortgage interest, property and state income taxes, and charitable contributions – exceed that standard deduction,” said Yeutter. “A non-itemizer charitable deduction was allowed from 1982-1986, but otherwise, taxpayers had to itemize to deduct charitable contributions.”
This charitable deduction should reduce a taxpayer's Adjusted Gross Income, according to Yeutter.
“As a result, their taxable income will be reduced, and thus their tax. If taxpayers are in the 15 percent marginal rate, a $300 contribution should reduce taxes, or increase a refund, by about $45,” he said.
While those who use the Temporary Universal Charitable Deduction may benefit, this change could make the last part of 2020 better for nonprofits.
“With the needs of essential services and programs at an all-time high, people look to charitable organizations and nonprofits for help. These organizations are in trouble themselves with donations dropping off this year. With this new special $300 tax deduction the 'give a little get a little' comes into play,” said Lowe. “The benefits for orgs is we could receive more donations.”
To make sure an organization is eligible for tax-deductible donations, people can check the special Tax Exempt Organization Search tool at www.irs.gov/charities-non-profits/tax-exempt-organization-search.
"Our nation's charities are struggling to help those suffering from COVID-19, and many deserving organizations can use all the help they can get," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. "We encourage people to explore this option to help deserving tax-exempt organizations – and the people and causes they serve."
The CARES Act includes other temporary provisions designed to help charities, including higher charitable contribution limits for corporations, individuals who itemize their deductions, and businesses that give food inventory to food banks and other eligible charities. For more information about these and other coronavirus-related tax relief provisions, visit IRS.gov/coronavirus.
