This year’s Blue Note Roundup will be a four-day affair, and according to organizers, the biggest one yet.
The annual festival started as a casual gathering of local musicians. Over its last 36 years of bringing tunes to the area, Blue Note has grown substantially and even spawned other events, like Earth Note in 2021.
Horace Young and Kathy Tibbits coordinate the yearly roundup.
Young, who has attended the festival since 2010 and organized the bands since 2015, said this year is shaping up to be the largest Blue Note he’s been involved in.
“[Band] submissions were closed about an hour after I opened them. We expanded to Sunday to accommodate the additional requests,” said Young.
Young said Blue Note’s 30 acts will take to the stage over the span of four days at Sparrowhawk Camp, from Sept. 7-10. Many of this year’s performers are “steady supporters” of the annual event, including Vern Atkinson, Rick Holderbee, Dee Raney, George Gow, Kathy Tibbits, “Scary Larry” Huitt, and Loretta Lawrence.
“[There will be] everything from folk to country to an all-female punk rock band from Fort Smith called ‘All Of Her,’ who are freaking awesome,” he said.
You’re invited
More information on the 36th annual Blue Note Roundup is available on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/AnnualBlueNoteRoundup/.
