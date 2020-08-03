Northeastern Health System has announced the addition of 3D mammography to its imaging departments. The advanced technology takes aim at improving breast cancer detection, reducing false-positives, and cutting patient call backs.
According to Mayo Clinic, the advancement of technology allows for the combination of multiple breast X-rays to create a three-dimensional picture of the breast. A 3D mammogram can be used as a diagnostic tool to detect breast cancer in people who have no signs or symptoms.
"My staff is incredibly excited about adding this advancement of technology to our current capabilities," said Daniel Hannon, NHS radiology director. "We are thankful for the board's commitment to unsurpassed excellence in health care."
According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.
"We are continually evaluating the level of care we provide the patients of NHS," said Todd Shafer, NHS vice president of ancillary services and support services. "By equipping our imaging department with this technology we are confident that each scan completed will be nothing short of excellence."
