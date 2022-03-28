The 4-H Appropriate Dress activity allows 4-H members to demonstrate their skills in the selection of an outfit and accessories for a specific occasion. Preferably, the garments are chosen from an existing wardrobe of ready:to:wear or home:made garments.
The activity is designed to give 4-H members some basic training and experience is being well:dressed for most occasions. The choice of classic styles rather than fads is encouraged.
Thursday, March 25, Cherokee County 4-H members demonstrated their ability to select garments and accessories for specific occasions. Categories included school wear, western wear, active sportswear, dress wear and formal wear.
Some of the considerations they used were to select appropriate garments and accessories to enhance their individual body type and personal coloring in addition to following principles of proper fit in clothing. They also demonstrated their ability to combine wardrobe pieces and accessories successfully to achieve an attractive appearance. While being judged they also provided evidence of good posture and grooming practices as related to personal appearance, self:confidence and poise.
Winners of the contest are listed below.
Junior Division: School wear, Ryit Mead and Blakely Bronsert; western wear, Lynnie Davis and Jessie Taulbee, active sportswear, Emeri Welker and Ryan Bailey; dress wear, Presley Klinger and Lexye Teague; formal wear, Kynlee Nelson and Abdias Torres; overall Grand Champion, Kynlee Nelson; and overall Reserve Champion, Ryit Mead.
Intermediate Division: School wear, Emmy Foremen and Takwaki James, western wear, Trae Kupsick and Alex Kupsick; active sportswear, Emmy Foreman and Takwaki James; dress wear, Takwaki James and Emmy Foreman; formal wear, Emmy Foreman and Sierra Brichfield; overall Grand Champion, Emmy Foreman; and overall Reserve Champion, Takwaki James.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.