This summer, the Cherokee County OSU Extension office will be hosting a series of 4-H day camps at our educational garden, which is at 17889 S. Muskogee Ave.
Your child should be actively enrolled in 4-H to participate. A registration fee of $5 is due no later than May 10. We will not make registrations over the phone. There is a hard limit of 15 4-H participants. The tentative dates are May 24, June 28, and July 26. Each day camp will be from 9 a.m. to noon. The dates are subject to change based on the weather.
The day camps are scheduled as such to allow the participating youth to see the changes that occur in the garden over the course of the growing season and to visualize the amount of the work that they put in.
Overall, the objectives of the day camps are to:
• Provide an engaging and active learning experience for the participating youth.
• Build confidence in their ability to manage and grow plants and crops.
• Develop STEM and analytical skills.
• Encourage them to eat healthier by getting to eat what they have grown.
• Relieve stress from the parents by giving them peace of mind that their youth are learning during the summer months.
The first day camp will allow us to instruct the youth on the way that our educational garden is managed. They will be able to see one of the many ways that a vegetable garden can be prepared and managed before the growing season. We will discuss the different planting techniques that can be used - transplant vs. direct seed - and the pros and cons of each. We will then inform the youth on what crops we will be growing this year, as well as provide them with a brief history of the cultivation of each crop. Finally, each participant will get to aid in planting the garden. Our garden layout will be discussed and determined by the youth.
The second day camp will be focused on garden maintenance, pest and disease management, and root competition. By this time, we expect the garden to be developing well and we will be able to see the differences in growth between crop species, as well as the differences in growth between crops of the same species that may have different genetic characteristics or were planted at different developmental stages (direct seeded or transplanted). We will then "scout" the garden for any symptoms of plant disease and insect pest and talk about the importance of scouting and pest/disease management.
The third day camp will be determined by the successes of the first two. This day will be devoted to crop harvest. We will emphasize the importance of determining if a crop is ready to be harvested and what to do with the harvest.
The youth will get to decide how they would like to manage/collect their harvest and what to do with it. They will be able to take their harvest home or sell it and the proceeds will then go to support each 4-H club that has participants or support the county 4-H program. These decisions will be discussed and determined by the participating youth.
The Cherokee County OSU Extension office is at 908 S. College Ave. in Tahlequah, and our phone number is 918-456-6163.
Garrett Ford is an agriculture educator for the Cherokee County OSU Extension office.
