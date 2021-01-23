Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be a contestant on a show like "Chopped" or "Iron Chef"? Area 4-H members between the ages of 9 and 19 received the opportunity to find out as part of the "4-H Food Showdown." The Showdown, an annual 4-H event, was held on Thursday evening at 6.
Children need to develop good eating habits early in life. Habits are actions that are done automatically and are learned by repeating frequently. It's like learning to drive a car. Put the key in the ignition, shift into drive, and apply the brakes at stoplights. After driving for several years, these movements become automatic. They are done out of habit.
Healthy eating does not become a habit overnight. It takes time and effort to make it a part of a daily routine. Good or bad habits can be formed in anything, including eating. No thought is given to where, when, and what is eaten. Eating while doing certain activities can become a habit. For example, it becomes automatic to grab a candy bar to eat while watching TV or reading a book. Children form habits that will last a lifetime.
This contest is designed to introduce youth to healthy foods, and it also allows them the opportunity to work with other youth as a team to produce a winning dish. One objective of this contest is to create confidence in youth so they will choose to prepare and eat healthier foods at home. The youth are provided the equipment and a variety of healthy food items. The food category may be main dish, fruits and vegetables, grains, or nutritious snacks. Category, secret ingredients and the clue are announced at the start of the contest.
There are three age divisions: Junior for grades 3-5; Intermediate for grades 6-8; and Senior for grades 9-12. Teams received three mystery ingredients, access to a common pantry of a variety of foods, condiments, etc., and 45 minutes to create a delicious dish. The showdown concludes with each team presenting their dish and providing the judge an oral presentation about their process. The judge may also taste a sampling of everyone's creations.
All teams receive resource materials for the contest paperwork. The youth not only prepare a food product, but also must complete a form to show their knowledge of food safety, and nutritional analysis and calculate cost per serving of their item.
If your child is not a member of 4-H, but you would like for him or her to participate in this type of contest next year or any of our other events and activities year-round, contact the OSU extension office and we will guide you in enrolling you child in 4-H.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
