Area youth made presentations Dec. 9 on food projects during the 2021 Christmas Foods and Crafts program, sponsored by the Cherokee County 4-H.
Children made demonstrations on holiday popcorn, Christmas ornaments, Grinch punch, Christmas veggie platter, Christmas stovetop potpourri, chocolate covered graham crackers, crockpot peanut clusters, paper bag snowflakes, pinecone Christmas trees, funfetti dip, reindeer food, Christmas tree brownies, gnome ornaments, candy cane danishes, Grinch fruit kabobs, button Christmas trees, reindeer sugar cookies, garden lights, Chex mix, Santa hot chocolate mix, and candy cane sleighs.
"This is an activity where the kids can practice their speeches and demonstrations hands on without it being judged. This is just for fun. While they are doing that, they are also sharing Christmas gift recipes for the holidays," said Heather Winn, family and consumer sciences educator for Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Parents and organizers enjoyed the event because it allowed students to practice their speaking skills as they addressed important elements of crafts and food.
"The community has the opportunity to learn about nutrition. The students not only give you a recipe, but they will talk about how nutritious the recipe is, or they'll address that it is easy to make," said Winn.
Bradleigh Phillips, 9, from Hulbert, came prepared to make funfetti dip for those present.
"You have Cool Whip and then you have a bowl. You have some cake mix. And then you mix it and you can eat it with animal crackers," said Bradleigh.
She enjoys making food with her family, and she likes attending 4-H because it is an opportunity to learn new crafts. Recently, they learned how to make pillowcases.
Abi Sweet and Alan Christie are cousins who made their grandmother's candy cane cherry danish recipe.
"You fold the crescent rolls a certain way, and then you fill it with cheesecake and cherry pie filling. My grandmother used to make them," said Abi.
During the holiday season, many families gather to recreate family traditions.
Events like these allow a space for children to connect with those who came before them.
They also had a chance to start new traditions.
Alan had never spoken in front of a crowd, so the event allowed him to learn about controlling fear associated with public speaking.
Abi's mother, Melissa Sweet, is excited to support Cherokee County 4-H because it offers a space for kids to learn new things and connect with other students.
"They've been in it for five or six years," she said. "She is in high school, so she is doing homeschool, so they have more time on their hands."
Alan's mother, Madonna Christie, was glad to see the children using their minds and bodies in ways conducive to healthy growth.
"Programs like this help because children have an opportunity to get up in front of people. It helps them to be active," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.