The upcoming Cherokee County Fair has something for everyone, with art projects, tractor driving, bicycle races, and livestock shows are among the activities on tap.
Slated for Sept. 8-13, the fair offers an opportunity for all area residents to participate. While 4-H and FFA students make up the majority of contestants, the fair includes open divisions for anyone to show off projects, like woodworkings, ceramics, photography, paintings and more.
“Anyone who has made a garment, crocheted a scarf, done some woodworking or whatever it might be, can submit an exhibit,” said Heather Winn, of the Cherokee County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. “We encourage anyone who’s made some kind of craft to pick up a fair book and enter.”
The Cherokee County Fairgrounds are typically busy during the annual event, but there’s some slow-moving activities, too. A turtle race is held every year, as contestants and visitors gather around in a circle to see who has the fastest terrapin. Kids can bring their two-wheelers down to the grounds to participate in the bicycle races. Both events are open to the public.
The dog and cat show is always a big hit at the fair, too. The dog show typically has three classes: general obedience, most original costume and most talented.
“I love the dog show because I always like to see what costumes they have on them and how obedient their dog is,” Winn said.
The cat show also features a costume contest, as contestants dress their furry felines in a myriad of characters. And although some might argue against it, cats can behave politely – enough to win the most well-behaved cat prize, at least. Anyone can enter pets into the dog and cat show.
While it doesn’t usually garner many participants, there is even an open division for adults to show livestock, if they want to.
“We started having some of those events for the younger kids who aren’t in 4-H or for adults, so that maybe we can get more people out there so they’ll see what’s available for them,” Winn said.
Last year, the indoor exhibit was closed to public due to COVID-19. Guests will be allowed inside this time, though. Masks will be available for attendees, but are not required.
Winn said even those who wouldn’t traditionally visit the fair can find something to enjoy.
“We have been dealing with COVID for so long. I think it would be a great way for people to come out and enjoy looking at the items that were entered, while still being able to socially distance. It’s just something different for people to do,” she said. “There’s something for everyone to enjoy at the fair.”
Starting Wednesday, indoor exhibits and baked goods can be entered. The entry for bicycle races starts at 4 p.m., with races beginning at 4:30. The tractor driving contest, which is for 4-H and FFA students only, begins at 4:30 p.m. People can bring their K-9s and felines to be entered to the dog and cat shows, with the events starting at 6 p.m.
On Thursday, the judges will make their decisions for indoor exhibits. The entry for the rabbit and poultry shows is at 4:30 p.m., and both shows will start at 6 p.m. The turtle race begins at 5 p.m.
For Friday, the indoor exhibit area will be open to the public, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and 4-H students will compete in judging contests from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On Saturday, things kick off with the swine show at 9 a.m., followed by the sheep, dairy, beef, and goat shows. The horse show, usually held in the arena at the fairgrounds, begins at 5 p.m.
There are no events scheduled for Sunday. On Monday, though, 4-H and FFA students will compete in the cattle-grading contest at 10 a.m.
Get involved
Those who would like to enter a project into the fair can stop by the Cherokee County OSU Cooperative Extension Service to pick up a fair book, which details all of the categories for people to enter. The office is located at 908 S. College Ave. For more information, call 918-456-6163.
