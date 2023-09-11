September is College Savings Month, and the Oklahoma Dream 529 college savings plan, a tax-advantaged plan to pay for a child’s education, is a good way to get started on that path.
There are two types of 529 plans: an education savings plan and prepaid tuition plans. Not all states offer the prepaid tuition option, and according to Renita Dick, investment adviser with 2 Sisters Financial, this could be very risky.
“The number of students enrolled at Northeastern State University that utilize a 529 College Savings Plan is considerably low,” said Alicia Armall, Bursar Services, NSU office of Business Affairs. “Since the spring semester began through today, 57 students have made payments on their NSU Bursar accounts by way of a 529 plan.”
The college savings plan can be started with a minimum monthly bank draft of $50. The state is offering a $100 bonus if a person starts a fund during the month of September.
Investment earnings are 100% free from federal and state taxes when used for qualified education expenses.
“If you want to put money in, [to start] it’s a $1,000 minimum, and it’s designed for college. It accrues tax-free and take out is tax-free,” said Dick.
Different investment firms can be used, such as Fidelity. Money drawn from the account must be spent on school related items, such as room and board, books, tuition, computers, or a musical instrument if the student is in band.
A student can go to an out-of-state university and the state tax-deduction can still be claimed.
The 529 plan started in 2001, and is designed for parents and grandparents to save money for a child’s education. The plan can be used for vocational schools, as well as colleges, universities and private schools. In 2017, the plan got expanded to cover K-12 education, and for apprenticeship programs in 2019.
The plan can also be used to pay off student loans for both the beneficiaries and siblings.
Starting in 2024, up to $35,000 of funds leftover in the plan can be rolled over into a Roth IRA, if the fund is at least 15 years old.
Individual taxpayers may deduct up to $10,000 in 529 contributions each year, and if filing jointly, may deduct up to $20,000, according to the Oklahoma 529 website.
“A credit card is associated with [the Fidelity plan], and anything you spend on the [Fidelity] credit card, 2% goes back to the 529 college plan,” said Dick. “If you are going to pay for gas, you might as well get some benefit for it.”
As soon as a child has a Social Security number, the plan can be started.
An investor can purchase a plan directly from the state or via a broker or financial adviser. The state charges an annual fee and brokers and advisors may charge a percentage of the fund amount.
Once a child graduates, the beneficiary can be switched to another child. A plan is not required for each child, but can be used for multiple children. Dick advises their clients to keep good records for the IRS.
“[For example], if you get the tuition bill and it’s $10,000 but they got a scholarship, make a copy of it and keep it [for your records],” said Dick.
One problem with the tax-free situation is if a person is on a full-ride scholarship and didn’t need the money in the fund, and if the fund is liquidated, it is treated like an IRA.
There are different ways to keep the funds invested.
“What I like to do is [when the child] is a year to 7 years old, put it in a model that’s aggressive,” said Dick. “When they get older, it changes to cash.”
A person can choose which ever fund they wish to put it into, such as growth and income funds, and later change to cash, or leave it alone, said Dick.
“Both of my kids are products of the 529 college savings plan,” said Dick.
A person can have more than one 529 plan, and grandparents and other family members can add to it. The funds can be used for any family member, such as a niece or nephew.
To decide which type of investment plan to use, there are several tools at www.oklahoma529.com. Several types of investment plans are detailed, as well as calculators to determine the cost of college, a person’s risk tolerance, and a savings estimator.
An example given on the website, shows an investment over eight years with a $5,000 beginning lump sum deposit, $100 added each month, and earning a 6% annual return, can save up to $20,559. Over 12 years, that investment can earn up to $31,520.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.