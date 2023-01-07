OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma House of Representatives committee leadership and Republican majority leadership appointments have been made for the 59th Oklahoma Legislature.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, was formally elected Tuesday, Jan. 3, by the full House to his fourth two-year term as speaker, making him the longest-serving speaker in state history. Speaker Pro Tempore Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, was formally elected Tuesday by the full House to his first full term as speaker pro tempore, the chamber’s second ranking officer.
McCall appointed several members to majority leadership positions for the 59th Legislature, including Rep. David Hardin, R-Stilwell, as assistant whip.
The 59th Legislature formally began Tuesday with a constitutionally-required organizational day meeting to officially seat members, install officers and approve rules. Session begins Monday, Feb. 6.
Committee leadership appointments for the House’s 39 committees for the 59th Legislature are Hardin, vice chair, criminal justice and corrections; Rep. Chris Sneed, R-Fort Gibson, chair, insurance; and Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, vice chair, civil judiciary.
Full committee membership will be named before the regular session begins.
