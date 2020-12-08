On Sunday, Dec. 6, at 2 p.m., the Cherokee Cruisin' Classics Car Club sponsored its 17th annual Toy Run through Tahlequah on Muskogee Avenue.
The event was well-attended by motorcycle groups, individual classic car and truck enthusiasts, as well as car clubs from surrounding communities. Local fire departments provided a safety escort.
Between the toys purchased by the club, along with donations and sponsors, and the toys delivered during the run, a total of 2,025 toys were collected for children of all ages. This is an increase of about 400 from the previous year.
The toys will be distributed to local children through the efforts of agencies including Help In Crisis, Oklahoma Department of Human Services, CREOKS Behavioral Health Services, and others.
