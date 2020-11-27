The Cherokee Cruisin' Classics Car Club will sponsor their 17th annual toy run on Sunday, Dec. 6.
The toy run will begin at 2 p.m. at Norris Park and proceed south on Muskogee Avenue to the New Life Worship Center, where the toys will be collected.
A fire department escort will be provided for safety.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, there will be no food served this year at the conclusion of the toy run.
The event is open to all classic cars, truck and motorcycles.
Anyone wishing to donate to the drive, but is unable to attend the toy run can contact Allen Rule at 918-316-0981 or Marie Sears at 918-207-0866.
All toys and donations go to assist local children through local agencies.
