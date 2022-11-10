5W+1H: What It's About: Interpreters bring museums, historical sites to life

Historical interpreters have a mission of increasing engagement at museums and historical sites.
Sue Teska, site director for Hunter’s Home, said people often refer to historical interpreters as tour guides, but they are m: They help recreate a certain time period.
“The interpreter is the person who makes it come alive and does the daily tasks that would have gone on here, so they’re kind of more than just a tour guide,” said Teska. “They actually recreate the past.”
Some examples of activities interpreters participate in, especially at Hunter’s Home, include maintaining fields, cooking, harvesting crops, working with livestock, etc.
Teska said when most people think of a museum, they imagine items behind glass or a room display gated off, instead of a human being actually using the tools or items.
“Otherwise, you would go look at a plow in a museum behind glass with a label written about it, but to see it used and to be able to ask questions about something you maybe don’t understand, it’s not the same experience you would get in a static museum,” said Teska.
She said Hunter’s Home is the only living history site in Oklahoma, and the only one within a nine-hour radius of the site. Hunter’s Home only started to make the transition to including more historical interpreters in 2022, starting with only one human and a cat.
Teska interpreters not only make the site more engaging, but they allows the museum to gear information toward different age groups. This is because the interpreter can easily adapt conversations and activities to younger or older audiences.
To become a historical interpreter at a living history museum or a historical site, such as Hunter’s Home, Teska said individuals need to start by volunteering and acquiring skills deemed as necessary to live in the 19th century, such as how to hunt with certain tools.
She said individuals should start reading and learning everything they can about historical events and time periods. While having a degree in history is not required, she said that when applying for a historical interpreter position, most people will be competing against others who have a degree.
Being able to talk to people and being flexible when discussing certain topics are some of the qualities that sites look for when hiring an interpreter. Teska said the hardest part of being an interpreter is making a commitment to "live" in a certain time period.
“A lot of people say, ‘Yeah. It’s really cool to dress up in the old clothes, and that looks really neat,’ but it’s a whole other thing to do it when it’s 106 degrees out with 70% humidity, and you need hoe the garden and you have to water the garden and work with the animals or vice versa,” said Teska.
