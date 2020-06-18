5Ws+1H: Adopted pet might ease COVID blues

By Grant D. Crawford
gcrawford@tahlequahdailypress.com
Everyone could use some companionship, perhaps especially during a health crisis in which people are trying to distance themselves from others. The same goes for the dogs at the Humane Society of Cherokee County.
The first step for people to take if they want to adopt a pet from the HSCC is to go online at humanecherokeecounty.org, and see what animals are available. They can then fill out an application, and are not to leave any questions unanswered, as HSCC Vice President Roxanna Ritchie said applications are vetted "very thoroughly."
"If the person is approved, then we make an appointment for them to come out to the shelter and actually meet and interact with the dog," said Ritchie. "We're still basically closed to the public and trying to be very careful to protect our animal care workers. If the possible adopter and the dog make a connection, and they decide that's a good addition to their home, it can go home with them."
The HSCC has a dog crew that reviews each application. One of the first things the organization looks for is whether the potential owner has a fence around the yard. They look into the person's history with past pets.
"If a vet is listed, we check with that vet to see if past animals were kept up to date with their yearly vaccinations and so forth," said Ritchie. "Other key things are the personal references of people who know the proposed adopter well enough to know how they take care of their animals."
So it's not as if someone can show up at the HSCC shelter unannounced and take a home a dog that day. The volunteers are "very careful about where our dogs go," said Ritchie.
The adoption fee is $80. When a dog is adopted out, they have will have been spayed or neutered, up to date on their shots, and microchipped. In recent months, the HSCC has adopted out a dog to a couple from New York, as well as a pair of 11-year old dogs to couple in Kansas. In February, Ritchie brought home her shelter buddy, Snappy, which is around 14 years old.
"We've had some success even with senior dogs, and we're especially happy about that," she said.
It's not uncommon for the Humane Society to receive stray dogs or those that are abandoned near the shelter. One of Ritchie's dogs that she adopted from the shelter was found tied to the the porch of the HSCC Resale Shop in town several years ago. She said sometimes dogs are a little hard to place, depending on their past history, but the volunteers always ensure they're taken care of wherever they go.
When HSCC receives call regarding a dumped or stray dog, volunteers post pictures of the animal on social media accounts for at least a week in an attempt to locate the owner. If the owners are never reached, those dogs could eventually be HSCC dogs, or be housed at the HSCC shelter until they are transported out of the state. Ritchie said there is not a large selection of dogs at the moment, but the Humane Society did add three more to the adoptable pets list in recent weeks. And there are other dogs still waiting for their forever homes.
You can help
For more information about adoption, call and leave a message for the HSCC at 918-457-7997, or visit www.humanecherokeecounty.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.