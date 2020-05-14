5W's+1H: Beekeeper says 'murder hornets' reputation exaggerated

Although much of the media's attention has been on the outbreak of COVID-19, one story that may have been sensationalized to a degree is the migration of "murder hornets."
The flying insect, which has been sweeping across social media platforms, has quickly become the most feared hornet among those with little knowledge of the species. But experts and beekeeping enthusiasts are not as concerned about the invasive species, and believe much of their potential impact has been exaggerated.
George McLaughlin, who has taught classes on beekeeping through Northeastern State University's Continuing Education, said that while "murder hornets" do not belong in the U.S., they are probably no more dangerous than a red wasp, and beekeepers shouldn't have too much difficulty protecting their hives.
"People were freaking out because they were afraid the bees were going to get wiped out," he said. "They're only going to get wiped out if the beekeeper doesn't know they're coming. Everyone that's promoting this is not a beekeeper, apparently, because these are big wasps. All you have to do is narrow the entrance of your beehive so they can't fit. Then all they can do is pick off an occasional bee."
The ominous nickname has likely provoked more interest in the creature, at the expense of accuracy. Vespa mandarinia, also known as the Asian giant hornet, was seen in North America for the first time in 2019, with sightings in Washington and Canada, but there have been no reports of them in 2020. They can be harmful to humans, as in Japan the giant hornets cause 30-50 deaths per year, but most of the deaths are due to allergic reactions rather than the bug's toxicity.
McLaughlin compared their infamy to that of the "killer bee," also known as the Africanized bee.
"Mexico adapted to them, Mexican beekeepers like them, and yet our media calls them repeatedly 'killer bees,'" he said. "They can kill you, because they have a bad temperament, but when you learn about them, you learn how to avoid them."
So while they can be detrimental to beehives, and a sting from one might be felt for a couple of days, researchers and experts know they are not as intimidating as the new moniker.
"The media will always choose the most scary thing they can call something, even when it's not correct," said McLaughlin. "The Japanese aren't terrified. They're yawning over this whole thing. I would just say if we see them, we should destroy them. They don't belong here and we don't need them, but if we can't get rid of them, we'll learn how to work around them."
One sure-fire way to kill any flying insect, according to McLaughlin, would be to add two or three tablespoons of dish detergent to a gallon of water to put into a spray bottle. He said the soap solution suffocates the hornets as it enters the trachea surrounding its outer skin.
"It will drop them like a flamethrower," he said.
Researchers have reportedly been preparing traps to locate and eradicate murder hornet hives, as they usually begin to re-emerge in the springtime. However, with no reports in 2020 so far, and minimal sightings in 2019, experts don't believe situation could rise to that of burdensome invasion.
McLaughlin said beekeepers have to watch out for another type of insect that is more dangerous to a hive.
"The African small hive beetle arrived in this area over 10 years ago and, unchecked, it kills beehives very rapidly," he said. "It does so by burrowing through their comb, defecating in their honey, and bringing in disease. Eventually what happens is the entire hive either dies, because secondary infections get in there, or they abscond."
