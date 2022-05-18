5Ws+1H: Cherokee people know how to come by tribal food

As the capital of Cherokee Nation and the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokees, Tahlequah receives visitors from around the world who want to learn about Cherokee culture. Many of these tourists come to Tahlequah to visit the museums, attend the Cherokee National Holiday, and try traditional Cherokee food, but what many have found is that purchasing Cherokee cuisine in Tahlequah is not as easy as they would imagine.
A handful of restaurants in town serve fry bread, brown beans, or some element of food that stems from Cherokee or pan-Indian culture, but it is difficult to purchase a complete traditional Cherokee meal.
A list of restaurants that offer pan-Indian food include Kawi Cafe, Drake's Kitchen, Southside Diner, Katfish Kitchen, and Del Rancho, but offerings are limited. The reason why Cherokee Food is difficult to find is complicated.
"There was a Native or Indigenous restaurant a number of years ago where [La Hacienda Vieja] is now. The ladies would wear ribbon skirts. It had a pan-Indian theme. They would serve the food of several tribes. It was popular in the summer during tourist season, but it couldn't survive the winter, and it went out of business," said David Cornsilk, Cherokee and UKB genealogist and historian.
He said that the Restaurant of the Cherokees, a buffet that was shut down amid the pandemic, never really served Cherokee food.
"They had country southern cooking. I don't know of any place in Tahlequah that is serving the kind of Cherokee food that I grew up with," he said.
Cornsilk grew up eating kanuchi, a pureed nut soup; wild onions, often served with eggs; and poke, a leafy side meal which is poisonous if not prepared properly.
He said that for Cherokee culture to continue, it must live on, not just in the language, but in ways of life, including the passing on of food traditions.
"Most Cherokees are traditional tourists, themselves. When they come here, they want to experience their Cherokee culture, and then they want to return to their Euro-American lives," he said.
To pass on food traditions, Cherokee people need to learn how to prepare Cherokee food themselves so they do not depend on local restaurants. Every spring, many Cherokee County residents take advantage of local wild onion dinners.
"Wild onions and eggs is the quintessential Cherokee food," said Cornsilk.
He also experiments with different ingredients. One time, he made a poke quiche, but he said that it turned out a lot like poke eggs, which is traditional. One time, he made French onion soup with wild onions.
"The wild onions don't hold their onion-taste well after they're boiled, so that was a fail," he said.
Another traditional meal is hog fry, where hogs are cooked slowly in a large kettle with grease. Hog meat, introduced by Europeans, was not the original ingredient that the recipe called for.
"This tradition dates back to when Cherokees cooked the meal using bear meat. Cherokees would deep fry bear meat, but it became replaced with hogs because bears were hunted close to extinction. As the bear population became smaller, they acquiesced, and they replaced bear fries with hog fries," said Cornsilk.
Hog fries are traditional in Cherokee gatherings, often served with other Cherokee food, such as kanuchi. Once a staple, the nut-puree was used to nourish Cherokees along the Trail of Tears.
"Kanuchi is hard to make, and when you make it, it doesn't make a lot, so it didn't catch on. Kanuchi has declined among Cherokees to the point where it is now considered a holiday food. Even in Cherokee communities, you eat it at Thanksgiving and Christmas. Other communities make it for their dances in July and Labor day weekend," said Cornsilk.
He said that kanuchi was eaten on the Trail of Tears because it didn't spoil, and it provided healthy protein and fats that kept them going when they were starving.
