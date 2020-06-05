5Ws+1H: Gardeners can repel pests with different methods

By Grant D. Crawford
After months of preparation and work, gardeners' efforts can be demolished if critters around their crops are looking to steal homegrown produce.
But there are ways to deter pests from ravaging bountiful gardens without harming the plants or animals. Garrett Ford, agriculture educator at Cherokee County Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension Service, said there are several different ways to approach it.
"There are several different species of flowers and things you can use that are known to be natural repellents to certain insect pests," said Ford. "A lot of times there's just some quick research you can do to determine that if I'm growing these vegetables or this crop, this is something that I can use to deter pests."
Those who have planted vegetables or fruit in their gardens might have a hard time dealing with the various creatures that are looking for a free meal. In the early spring, deer can be a nuisance to gardeners. Typically people use tall fences to keep them out, but there are other techniques that can be used. For instance, Ford found an at-home remedy using Irish Spring bars of soap that can be purchased at Walmart.
"You can use a potato peeler to shave it into your flower beds or your vegetable beds, and it's not damaging to the soil microbes or to the root systems of the plants, but deer for some reason don't like the smell, and it deters them," he said. "It's a strange one, but I have found it to be effective."
Another common sighting in Tahlequah is the population of groundhogs, or woodchucks, which can be detrimental to cropland and vegetable gardens. Squirrels are also known to have a habit of looting through flower beds or gardens filled with ripe fruit and vegetables. But like any other creature, rodents won't want to eat if their stomachs are already full.
"If the animal is not hungry, they're not going to come after what you planted," said Ford. "So people have commonly used deer feeders, or if you have a bird feeder that feeds birds that may be stealing any of your blueberries, or whatever it may be. Rodents and squirrels like to get into bird feeders as well, so if they're happy and distracted, they're less likely to come toward your garden to try and take something from you."
Some methods of deterring pests might be more effective than others. That's why it's important for people to take a broad-based approach when dealing with pests. The best approach, according to Ford, would be integrated pest management.
"It's really just the concept you shouldn't rely on one pest management strategy," he said. "Whether you're a commercial producer, or in a green house, or if you're just home a gardener, it really stresses the importance that you don't want to just resort to 'OK, is there a chemical I can put on it to make my problem go away?'"
Ford will outline the various components of integrated pest management in his column in the weekend edition of the Tahlequah Daily Press.
