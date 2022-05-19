5Ws+1H: Give wildlife in parks enough space

In late spring, animal babies are starting to learn to walk, fly, and jump. At Sequoyah State Park, visitors experience a greater amount of wildlife interaction this time of year, and not all of it is positive. It is a great season for watching little animals spread their wings, but naturalists agree that it is important to give animals their space.
“The best rule of thumb when it comes to wildlife is to leave it be,” said Sierra Coon, naturalist at Sequoyah State Park.
On rare occasions, visitors may come across an animal that is wounded. They should proceed with caution if they choose to intervene.
“If you notice that it is injured, the animals are likely to be approachable. If you look at the ears and they are droopy, it indicates dehydration,” she said.
This time of year, Sequoyah State Park visitors see deer, foxes, coyotes, raccoons, opossums, armadillos, and all kinds of bird life, including water fowl.
In most human-wildlife convergences, animals are most likely to retreat. This is even the case if they have babies.
“Wildlife only reacts to people if you are being a threat. For the most part, it is a flight or fight situation. Most of the time, they will just go away, but if they have offspring, and you are continually trying to threaten them, they may react. I always say to stay back and admire from a distance,” said Coon.
If animals with offspring are provoked, they can attack. The most likely to put up a fight at Sequoyah State Park are foxes and coyotes.
“Most will protect their young, but they are all protective in their own ways. Ones that may take the next step are predatory species. For the most part, if they see you, they’ll want nothing to do with you,” said Coon.
