Whether it's to hide a double chin or to gain that lumberjack look, facial hair can do a lot for a man’s appearance.
As Saturday, Sept. 5, was World Beard Day, it might be a good time for men to start growing out their whiskers, getting a head start on No Shave November. And with fewer public events and more people staying at home due to COVID-19, it could be an opportune moment for guys who routinely shave to experiment with their beards.
According to most beard experts, there is not much a person can do to accelerate facial hair growth. Guys have to stay patient, but also take some maintenance into account when trying to go beyond the five o’clock shadow. While it could take two to four months to fully grow out a beard, every face is different. Some men might not be able to grow facial hair at all, but they’ll never know until they try.
After a beard has reached a certain length, the guy should trim it to keep it looking orderly and to prevent flyaways, even if he's hoping to grow it out long.
“From my prospective, keeping it nice and shaped and soft is a really good plan,” said Amy Carter, owner of Vivid Salon and Boutique. “That’s going to take product and a little bit of maintenance on your part, or having a stylist do it. Sometimes it’s really hard for people to trim a beard, so you could just ask your stylist to do it when you’re getting your hair cut.”
For maintenance, men can try washing their facial hair at least once, if not twice, a day. Instead of using regular shampoo or bar soap, those who aspire for greater beards might want to use a beard wash. That will help sustain some of the moisture and oils in the hair, rather than strip it of them.
“A good beard oil is essential,” said Carter. “That keeps it nice and soft, and can help even with the shape.”
Oils can also help prevent the skin underneath the beard from drying out and becoming itchy. Beard balm can help with the softness, which a man’s partner might appreciate.
“So [beard balm] helps you shape it, and some men's beards grow in really, really coarse,” said Alyssia Hylton, owner of Boulevard LLC, which sells beard products. “And your lady friends don’t like a really coarse beard rubbing against their skin, so guys will use a beard softener to keep it soft and managed.”
Men should try to brush their facial hair in the morning. It will help prevent them from looking like they just rolled out of bed. It can also help ensure the beard will grow the direction the man wants, plus assist with distributing the oils throughout the beard equally. The oils and balms should also help with split ends.
“So a lot of guys are like, ‘My beard is just not growing.’ Actually, your beard is growing; it’s just breaking off,” said Hylton. “If you could help it not break off and keep all those ends super-moisturized, your beard can grow really long. It’s those ends that you have to really take care of and baby.”
Those who have never grown out their beards before might want to give it a try. For all they know, it could give them a more distinguished, or iconic, look. After all, what would people like Chuck Norris, Santa Claus, or Abraham Lincoln look like without one?
