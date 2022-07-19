5Ws+1H: How It’s Done: Keeping pools clean during the summer

Summertime is prime time for swimming pools, but maintenance should also be a top priority.
Hearth and Pool Store Manager Lesa Cordle said that during hot summer weather, it's important for pool owners to keep chlorine levels higher than they normally would, as the heat can cause all of the chlorine to dissipate. This helps keep the water clean and clear. To also help with clarity, pool pumps should be left running longer than normal, which Cordle said should be all day throughout the hot summer months.
“This time of year, the pool just wants some love. It needs some attention,” said Cordle.
The chlorine in a pool has the potential to work better depending on the water balances, which includes sanitizer levels, pH levels, and alkalinity.
For the average consumer, there are a couple ways pool water levels can be analyzed. Cordle said do-it-yourself chlorine and pH level test kits can be bought for $10 to $15. To use these, consumers dip a test strip in the water, then compare the colors to the kit's guide, which will indicate the different levels at which water is measuring.
Another option is for the water to be tested with a computerized water analysis. A water sample and knowing how many gallons the pool holds is all the consumer needs to take to a business that offers the service, such as Hearth and Pool. The water will be run through a centrifuge and taken through the testing process. After the test is complete, a report is printed out that tells what the water needs to make it healthier.
Cordle said using a water clarifier can make the water sparkle and clear, but keeping debris out of the pool, such as dirt and leaves, can also help with clarity. Using a swimming pool net to scoop out large debris, and using a vacuum on the bottom of the pool, can limit debris.
Vacuuming debris from a pool’s floor needs to take place weekly, Cordle said. The pool’s location and environmental factors play into determining how many times a week a vacuum needs to be used. If a pool is near a bunch of trees or by a dirt road, vacuuming is needed more than once a week.
Cordle said using an algaecide is a good idea The chemical prevention is used to help stop algae from entering swimming pools and to keep it more clear.
