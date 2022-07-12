5Ws+1H: How It’s Done: Making summer drinks for pool days

The hot summer season is a time when people need to quench their thirst. Beverages – like Arnold Palmers, lemonade, and cherry limeade – are a few options people can use to help stay cool at the pool.
At the Tahlequah Drug Co. and Soda Fountain, employee Terry Garner said one of the easiest beverages someone can make at home is an Arnold Palmer.
“It's just lemonade and sweet tea, and it pleases everybody, and you don’t have to worry about the cherry, or the lime [like you do with a cherry limeade],” said Garner.
To make an Arnold Palmer the soda fountain does, Garner advises making a gallon of sweet tea to a preference of sweetness, and then a gallon of lemonade. Then the consumer fills half of a cup with lemonade and the rest with sweet tea, or vice versa. For a sugar-free option, unsweet tea and a sugar-free lemonade brand can be used.
Garner said the business does not make homemade lemonade anymore, but instead uses the type in the soda fountain. To make a large batch of lemonade, she said, packages of lemonade from the store can be used, but extra sugar is needed to take away some of the tanginess. For a sugar-free option, cut the sugar and buy a sugar-free brand of lemonade.
To make a cherry limeade a cup at a time, Garner said to use a 16-ounce cup, then pour about 1 cup to 10 ounces of lime soda over ice. Next, add 2 to 3 tablespoons of cherry flavored syrup. She said the amount of syrup is up to the consumer, as some like the flavor of cherries more than others. The final steps are to place cherries in the glass, and then squeeze a quarter of a lime into the cup before putting the fruit in the glass.
To make a larger serving of the drink, Garner said to put a gallon of lime soda in a pitcher. About 1 cup to 1-1/2 cups of cherry syrup should be poured in, which, again, depends on how much of a cherry flavor is wanted. Garner said she would squeeze a quarter of a lime into each cup to make sure it still tastes fresh.
Garner said the soda fountain doesn't offer a sugar-free option, but home mixers can instead buy sugar-free brands of soda and syrup.
At places like Southside Drive-in, old-fashioned cherry limeades are made upon request. Phelicia Ballard, a worker at Southside, said that to make a cherry limeade that way, they use sugar water as a substitute.
Ballard said some customers like to make additions to their drinks, such as strawberries in a cherry limeade or a lemonade, to offer up new tastes or cut some of the sourness.
To do this at home, all they would have to do is make their lemonade or cherry limeade, then add fresh cut strawberries to the glass.
