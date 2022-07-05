5Ws+1H: How It’s Done: Tips for keeping lawns managed

Kirk Lawn Care, LLC owner Nick Kirk said one of the simplest types of lawn upkeep a property owner can do during the summer is to keep the grass cut and adequately watered.
Kirk Lawn Care LLC is a Tahlequah-based lawn care and management service that has been in business since 2009.
The most significant mistake people tend to make with their lawns is not cutting it often enough, Kirk said – and that should be at least once a week. Kirk cuts his personal lawn almost twice a week to keep it at a healthy height of 1 to 2 inches.
“A general rule of thumb is you never want to take 3 inches off of the lawn. Otherwise, you’ll scalp it and take all of the color and green out, which could result in damaging the turf and lead to other issues,” said Kirk.
Placing a lawn on a treatment program for weed control and fertilization is another way of ensuring a healthy lawn.
Kirk said the hardest part of lawn care is keeping the weeds from popping up. Some individuals wait until their lawn starts to grow weeds to start an application process, he said, which is the wrong approach for a healthy lawn.
A lawn care treatment program can entail around five to six treatments on the lawn throughout the year. Kirk said that when his business does a treatment program, the first application – which usually takes place in January – will involve a pre- and post-emergent to prevent weeds. A follow-up application takes place a few months later to do another weed control application, then a fertilizer program is introduced the following month.
The first use of fertilizer is a quick release to make the grass as green as possible. The next fertilizer application is a slow release to keep the grass green. One of the last applications is another pre-emergent to ensure that winter weeds do not start to appear.
The wind can play a factor in when to apply treatments, as it can cause certain plants to be unsafe and be impacted during the application process.
When applying weed killers, especially the most toxic ones that include the chemical glyphosate, individuals should wear a mask to help protect their health. If individuals don’t want to use a store-bought weed killer, they can make their own at home. Kirk said a simple homemade weed killer for a 1-gallon sprayer can be made from about 10 ounces of vinegar, 1 to 2 ounces of dish soap, and then the rest of the sprayer should be filled with water.
