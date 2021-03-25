Some people can’t start their day without a cup of Joe or some type of caffeinated beverage, but those who consume caffeine regularly can become dependent.
Caffeine can help early morning risers shake that groggy feelings, as the stimulant has been shown to improve energy levels. According to information provided by Heather Winn, family and consumer science educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County, there is also research linking small amounts of caffeine to reduced risks of Parkinson’s disease, some cancers, and increased endurance.
“Caffeine is found naturally in the world, so it’s not that it’s something you have to completely avoid,” said Winn. “In moderate amounts, it’s OK for healthy individuals, under normal circumstances, to have a little caffeine in your life.”
There is no evidence that caffeine is an effective weight loss tool, and most drinks that contain caffeine also contain unhealthy amounts of sugar and calories that will contribute to weight gain, diabetes, and tooth decay. A variety of other side effects have been reported, depending how much caffeine is consumed.
Too much caffeine can cause jitteriness, increased anxiety, increased blood pressure, stomach irritations, irritability, decreased quality and length of sleep, headaches, sleep walking and abnormal heart rhythms. It’s also possible to become dependent on caffeine.
“Caffeine can become habit-forming,” said Winn. “Whenever we stop intake suddenly, we sometimes experience headaches, temporary depression, muscle pain and drowsiness. So try to reduce caffeine slowly.”
When decreasing caffeine consumption, people can find alternative ways to increase their energy, such as exercising daily, eating a healthy diet, getting enough sleep, and staying hydrated. Those who still feel tired after allowing their bodies to get used to a lack of caffeine and increase in healthy lifestyle habits should consult a doctor. Extreme fatigue could be a sign of an underlying health problem that caffeine was covering.
Caffeine affects everyone differently, but for the most part, an intake of 200 to 300 milligrams daily is not harmful to health adults. Energy drinks can have anywhere from 160 to 180 mg per 16 ounces; brewed coffee contains about 163 mg of caffeine per 8 ounces; Iced tea has an average of 47 mg of caffeine per 8 ounces; Mountain Dew, 54 mg per 12 ounces; Coke, 34 mg per 12 ounces; and chocolate milk, 5 mg per 8 ounces.
“We definitely discourage kids from drinking energy drinks that have a high level of caffeine,” said Winn. “It’s not just caffeine that comes in those, because you have extra sugars and carbs that come along with those energy drinks.”
There are a variety of medications and drugs people should avoid taking with caffeine. Depression medications and caffeine can cause a fast heartbeat, high blood pressure, nervousness and other side effects. Caffeine combined with medicine to slow blood clotting can increase the chances of bruising and bleeding. Alcohol and caffeine are another mix to be avoided.
“Many people like to mix energy drinks with alcohol in order to stay alert. This is a dangerous trend. The high levels of caffeine in energy drinks mask the effects of the alcohol. So they don’t realize they’re impaired,” said Winn. “That can lead to drunk driving, blackouts, dehydration, vomiting while asleep.”
