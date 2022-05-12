5Ws+1H: How It Works: Patient care technicians, nurses often have overlapping duties

A nurse can refer to those who serve in different capacities, including a licensed practical nurse, or LPN; a registered nurse, or RN; or an advanced practice provider. Patient care technicians work with nurses and often assume many of the same responsibilities.
Carla Hayes is a nurse practitioner, or advanced practice provider, who works at Northeastern Health System in cardiology/cardiovascular. She has filled different roles throughout her career in the nursing field. She has also served as an adjunct professor at Connors State College.
“Often, when people are admitted to the hospital, they are not sure who is who. Throughout the day, there can be many members of the hospital team visiting a patient’s room,” said Hayes.
She said patient care techs are often the hardest-working people on the team. They have been given different names over the years, such as certified nurse’s aide or tech, but they are now called PCTs.
Their job duties include answering call lights, helping patients to the bathroom, assisting patients with bathing, making beds, refilling water glasses, and taking vital signs for patients.
To become a PCT, candidates go through about 60 hours of training. Many PCTs see the position as the first rung of the ladder to becoming a nurse. It allows people the opportunity to become exposed to the field without committing to the schooling required to become a nurse.
An LPN must go through six months of training, usually at a vocational school. They can give medications, assist PCTs with patient needs, as well as perform physical assessments on a patient.
Registered nurses typically receive a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing, though they can become an RN through an associate's degree as well. It requires two years of taking courses in nursing after basic college class requirements are fulfilled.
“Their job duties change daily. They are the organizers of the team, they must coordinate with providers, special therapies, families, come up with care plans as well as help PCTs and LPNs,” said Hayes. “They can also perform physical assessments, pass medications, perform skills such as placing a foley catheter, or assist with wound care, give blood, and assist medical providers with bedside procedures.”
Advanced practice providers or nurse practitioners were once called physician extenders or midlevels. They can perform different duties, such as delivering babies, helping to administer anesthetics, or seeing patients for routine care, the same way that a doctor would.
“We can even have our own clinic if we want,” said Hayes. “At the end of the day, it takes all of us working together to make up the nursing field.”
To become a nurse practitioner, candidates must complete a Master of Science of Nursing, pass certification exams, perform clinical research, and apply for licensure.
