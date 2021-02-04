5Ws+1H: How It Works: Picking the right 'pot' for the patient can be a process

The medical marijuana industry may be difficult to navigate for those not accustomed to using cannabis to treat ailments, as a myriad of products have been created to offer different effects.
First-time users, or those who don't want to smoke marijuana, often go straight for edibles, such as brownies, cookies, candies and more. However, Susan Holmes, of Elevated Apothic, said patients might want to look elsewhere if they're just starting to explore products.
"In the cannabis world, that is the worst place for them to start," said Holmes. "Your body processes edibles totally different than it does whenever you smoke it or use tinctures that you put under your tongue. If you take an edible and you've taken too much, it is in your system for hours and hours, and it can be very unpleasant and make you sick."
While a brownie might look tasty, beginners should take alternative routes to cannabis use. For patients who want to treat their condition - whether it be pain, anxiety, nausea, etc. - Holmes suggests starting with microdoses. If users try too much their first time, they may want to put it down and never try again.
"Start low and slow," she said. "It's just a matter of education. Whenever they come in, we have them try something first and then we can add to it or change it, according to how your body is going to process it. Everybody is different and the way they process it is different."
Smoking marijuana will produce a quicker result than an edible, but the effects will also dissipate faster. But users don't have to smoke it, or eat it, to reap the benefits of cannabis. Sometimes when Holmes helps a new user, she'll recommend vape products.
"Whenever you use one of the vape products, you can real easily regulate how much you're getting," said Holmes. "Start out with just a little bit, and then if it's not enough, you can add just a little bit more and layer it to get the point that you need."
Patients can also try tinctures, which are made from cannabis extract and alcohol. The liquid comes in a glass bottle with a dropper for putting the fluid under the tongue. These could also be mixed into food or drinks. A topical, like a cream, can help with joint relief.
"We also have capsules that are just ground cannabis," said Holmes. "You're ingesting it, so it will go through the processing of your liver. It's different than smoking it, but it's a real pure form. You're not getting any added sugars or anything else, so it works well for people who have diabetes."
For people who have a hard time holding down capsules or food, or men who have prostate issues, a THC suppository could be used. It can help reduce inflammation.
If patients do feel comfortable smoking marijuana, Holmes said it will be easier to narrow down what strains work best for them. She said sativa strains are meant more for daytime use, and can increase creativity, but patients with high anxiety might want to avoid it.
"There are some people who have a lot of anxiety or stress, and they want to steer them away from sativa, because that's where they can start getting paranoid," she said. "Indica is what you want to use at night, for sleep and rest. Also, the indica will give you better pain relief, if you have cancer patients or patients who are in a lot of pain."
Hybrids can be used daytime or nighttime. Holmes said it's good for people with anxiety who still want to use marijuana during the day. And hybrids can lean more toward indica, or sativa, depending on the strain.
The big advice from Holmes, though, is to start slow, and keep a log of products used.
"It's a good idea to keep a journal if you're just starting out, to really find out what medicinally helps," said Holmes. "Write it down whenever you find something that works well, so we can duplicate it as close to possible whenever you come back in."
