5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Ages-old tips help remove stains

Stains can be tough to remove and can leave a home or clothing looking unsightly, so it’s important to deal with spills, smears and smudges as quickly as possible.
Different stains require different methods and products. So the folks at the Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension Service have long cherished a publication made by a former housing specialist in the '90s. Heather Winn, family and consumer science educator at the Cherokee County office, said even though it was produced years ago, she continues to treasure it, as it has a variety of methods for cleaning up the home.
“It’s general household hints and it has a little bit of everything," Winn said.
Perhaps the most common stain comes from red wine. To remove this, sponge the stain with water and use a clean pad and paper towels to pick it up. Then, dab the area with a dry spotter.
“For the dry spotter, prepare it by mixing one part coconut oil and eight parts dry cleaning solvent,” said Winn. “Mineral oil may be substituted for coconut oil. Dab that on the stain until no more is removed. Then let it dry.”
After using the dry spotter, cleaners can use a sponge to dab amyl acetate, also known as banana oil. It could be replaced with nail polish remover, but that could take the color out of the carpet or material. Then sponge it again with water.
“As far as carpet stains go, a lot of the methods are the same,” said Winn.
There are a variety of solutions for removing stains. One technique is to fill a spray bottle with quarter cup of vinegar, 1 Tablespoon of dish soap, and water. Spray the area liberally and let it soak for about 10 minutes before blotting it with a clean towel until the stain is removed.
Grease stains should be treated with baby powder, baking soda or cornstarch until they disappear. Then vacuum or wipe off the powder.
If an instruction says to use alcohol to clean up a stain, it should be rubbing or denatured alcohol – 70 to 90 percent.
The parents of little artists are aware of the mess that can be made on living room walls a canvas, using crayons. Before remodeling the home, try a few simple tricks to remove the waxy art. Winn suggests scraping excess crayon markings off the wall using a table knife. Then, using an iron and a few sheets of paper towels or white T-shirt, the remainder of the markings can be removed.
“Fold clean, white paper towels over the spot and press with a warm iron,” said Winn. “I would use two or three paper towels. Then when you press that warm iron to it, the paper towels absorb the crayon and the color will go away. It also works on wax on carpet. Don’t use a hot iron; use a warm iron.”
For non-washable wallpaper, after using the iron technique, try using a paste spot remover, and gently wipe it clean with denatured alcohol. Washable wall paper can be treated with a sudsy sponge to clean whatever crayon is still remaining.
For crayons on upholstery, Winn suggests using a small amount of dry-cleaning solvent. From material from the OSU Extension Service, she recommends mixing 1 tablespoon of neutral detergent with a cup a lukewarm water.
“You’ll use that on it, blot it, and then sponge it with clean water,” she said.
Several different commercial products are also available to remove stains; refer to instructions on the packaging for cleaning clothing, carpet, upholstery or other material.
Anyone looking to get rid of a nasty stain can call the Cherokee County OSU Extension office for advice at 918- 456-6163.
