5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Baby steps help organize time, clutter

January is Get Organized Month, a time for people to add a little structure to their lives.
Those who are prepared will find it easier to accomplish their goals than those who aren't. It will be easier to remember goals if they're written down, which can also provide encouragement for when people don't feel like getting much done that day.
As a speech pathologist with 70 students to schedule sessions with, Trina Mallory of Tahlequah Public Schools has to be prepared for when the school year starts, and knows the benefits of being organized and writing things down.
She said she would be lost without a binder, helping her keep track of her students' progression.
"Organization is extremely important as an SLP, especially this year," she said. "I have sticky notes everywhere. I write everything down on my calendar and set alarms on my phone to stay on track. My day consists of back-to-back therapy sessions with a strict schedule, so time is important to me."
Without a schedule, it can be difficult to stay on task, and easy to waste time. Using a calendar to lay out what tasks need to be accomplished can help keep people focused. It can also help them prepare for the unexpected.
Mallory said this school year has presented new challenges, with students having to study virtually, and as she has to work her schedule around theirs, she must stay on her toes to keep up with daily tasks.
"I think it is safe to say my schedule has changed every single week since the beginning of the year due to class quarantines and children switching from virtual to traditional or vice versa, so being flexible is a must," she said.
Clutter is a eyesore for many people, but it can also prevent them from finding what they need at a moment's notice.
So those with a messy work space or home might want to find a permanent place for scattered items, so they don't waste time searching for them later on.
Heather Winn, family and consumer science educator for the Cherokee County Oklaoma State University Extension Office, suggests people take the 12-12-12 challenge to figure out what stuff needs to go and what can stay.
All it takes is locating 12 items to throw away, 12 items to donate, and 12 items to return to their proper homes, and in little time, 36 items have been organized.
Winn also encourages those who don't like to throw anything away to start small.
They can walk into their homes or offices like they've never seen the room before.
Then, they can take 15 minutes, so they are not overwhelmed, to focus on decluttering the room before doing something they enjoy.
Starting the process of completing a task or decluttering a home can be the most difficult part of getting organized.
Mallory keeps a message in mind when she doesn't want to start something: "If you don't have time to do it right, when will you have time to do it over?"
"I have always been a major procrastinator, so that quote has become my mantra this year," she said.
"It takes a lot of time that educators probably do not have in their normal work day to get organized, but it pays off in the long run. For anyone looking to have a more organized life or job, I would encourage them to find a system that works for them and go with it. I don't think being organized needs to look a certain way for everyone, but I do know being organized takes a ton of stress off of my work day."
