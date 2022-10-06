5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Basic book care can help with preservation

While books are made to help readers gather information, they require certain care to remain in good condition.
While Tahlequah Public Library Branch Manager Cherokee Lowe said she is not an expert on book care, she does know a few things from her 20 years of experience in dealing with books.
“For the most part, I would say 98 percent of people take care of the materials that we loan and return them in the same shape that they went out,” said Lowe.
She said for cosmetic reasons readers should not fold or dog-ear pages when trying to save their place in the book. Damages and tears are possible when folding a page if it is left that way for a substantial amount of time.
“It just leaves a mark on your pages. It’s not going to hurt anything particularly, but a lot of people are very particular about their books and like them to not get damaged or show any wear and tear,” said Lowe. “I guess it’s a personal preference, but you can always get a bookmark from the library.”
Another precaution to ensure the long term use of a book is to not lay it face down when open to reduce the risk of cracking and weakening the spine. Lowe said this can eventually cause the book to require repairs due to the spine separating.
If a book does get damaged, Lowe said she uses "book glue" and "book tape" to stop any further damage.
“We usually put the glue on there and then rubberband them together and let them sit and dry,” said Lowe.
Since book covers can be relatively pricey, the library will instead wrap the cover with plastic to allow for an easier clean up and an extension of the book’s life.
Lowe said people should be careful when it comes to having drinks and food around books, as accidental stains and smudges can take place. She said the library mainly sees issues with cigarette smoke.
This is due to the pages absorbing the smoke. Lowe said spraying a type of disinfectant and allowing the books to sit out in the open air with the pages fanned out can help rid the paper of smoke.
For people with their own collection of books, keeping them in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and moisture can help to avoid fading and potential mildew. Lowe said sunlight can potentially damage covers and cause pages to turn yellow, which is normally caused by age or cigarette smoke
For smudges on a book’s cover, Lowe said a mixture of isopropyl alcohol and water, a Clorox wipe, or an alcohol wipe can help to remove the stains.
“We don’t use it on the pages. We only use it on the dust jacket,” said Lowe. “On the pages it’s kind of a lost cause. That’s why I’m saying that you don’t want to eat and get smudges on there or drops from your coffee cup or whatever. You don’t want to do that because then there’s just not any way to get them out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.