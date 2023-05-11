While making soap can pose some hazards, creating “bath bombs” is a faster and safer process.
Bubble Bee Soap Co. co-owner Heather Crowell said making bath bombs is quite simple, as the creator is mainly working with dry ingredients. Crowell said for Bubble Bee’s ingredients, they use a lot of sodium bicarbonate, citric acid, sunflower oil, shea butter, fragrance, and for exfoliation, sea salt.
“Some of ours have sea salts in them, so they’re good for you skin. They help with eczema and things like that. It soothes it a little bit, and it’s a little bit exfoliating” said Crowell.
There is no heating or cooling process when it comes to creating bath bombs, and Crowell said there is really only one type of process.
The bath bomb’s dry ingredients and limited wet ingredients should be mixed together, then packed into a metal tin mold. After the product has started to set within in 12 to 14 hours, Crowell said, it can be pulled out and set to the side to continue hardening. Crowell said making bath bombs normally only takes a couple of days, but some businesses, like Bubble Bee, lets them set for about five days to make sure they have hardened.
Bath bombs are not what Crowell calls a difficult activity, especially since children can make them.
“You’re not using lye like you are with soap or anything like that, so it’s all pretty non-toxic chemicals that you are using,” said Crowell. “Children can do them and adults can do them. You really almost can’t mess it up unless you get it too wet, basically, in the making process.”
Bath bomb makers should be wary when mixing ingredients, as adding too much of a liquid ingredient can make the product not set up properly.
“They just don’t combine well,” said Crowell. “You can get them to set up if they’re too wet, but it just takes considerably longer and then sometimes, depending on what has happened in the process they may not completely form like they should.”
When it comes to the contents of bath bombs, some are not added ingredients to help with sensitive skin or to enhance a fragrance. The contents may be just an extra surprise, as Crowell said she has found bath bombs with toys, glitter, or crystals inside of them.
“I think the idea of knowing that that’s crafted by someone locally. It’s just made with love,” said Crowell.
