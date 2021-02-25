5Ws+1H: How it's done: Best way to combat dry skin in the cold

Cold, dry weather can present many problems to people. It can lead to garden struggles, pipe malfunctions, and all-around general discomfort.
Colder, dryer weather can also result in skin and lips becoming very dry and irritated.
The cause of this is not directly from the cold weather, but from the adverse effects cold weather brings.
Heather Winn, OSU Extension family and consumer science educator, said heating up the home is one of the causes of dry skin.
"It's not that our skin behaves differently when it is cold; it's the added lower humidity and-or the effects of heating our homes that causes our skin to be dryer in the wintertime," said Winn. "Those things, in addition to the regular conditions like bathing, soap, etc., cause the water content of our skin to be lower, with the result being dry, itchy skin."
This can also worsen the effects of already existing skin conditions, such as atopic dermatitis, better known as eczema. One of Winn's children has this condition, so she is well-versed on methods to care for dry skin.
"My youngest son has eczema, which is exacerbated during the winter months," said Winn. "We have had a lot of experience in dealing with these issues since he was a baby. If someone has super-dry skin or eczema, a wet wrap is a great way to relieve itchy dry skin."
Along with this, there are several other efficient ways to combat the itchiness and discomfort of dry skin.
"Staying hydrated is very important during cold or dry weather," said Winn.
"Take showers or baths lukewarm instead of hot. When you get out of the shower or bath, immediately put on lotion to seal in moisture from bathing."
Other ways to help dry skin include adding humidifiers to the home, continuing to wear sunscreen throughout the day, and wearing gloves when outside or in a closed area.
