5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Caution advised for backyard barbecue buffs

It's that time of year when people are spending more time outdoors, which means a likely increase in savory scents of barbecue pits and backyard grills.
Before firing up a grill, chefs should make sure they're aware of proper food safety procedures. Heather Winn, family and consumer science educator with the Cherokee County OSU Extension Office, said safety precautions for cooking outdoors are no different than cooking in a kitchen.
"One of the things you need to be cautious about is the cross-contamination," said Winn. "When you start out with the raw food inside the house and you carry it outside on the tray, don't leave that tray outside to carry the completed dinner back in on."
When cutting up vegetables to throw on the barbie, cooks should use a different cutting board than the one they prepared meat on.
Ensuring the meat is cooked to an optimum temperature is also important for preventing illness. Winn suggests grillers pick up meat thermometers, as well, since the color of meat isn't always a good indicator of when it's done.
"It helps prevent foodborne illnesses," she said. "It also makes it to where you get the meat off the grill at the proper time, instead of overcooking it or undercooking it."
For steaks, roasts, and chops, the internal temperatures should reach 145 degrees. Ground meat like beef, pork and lamb should reach 160 degrees. And poultry, such as chicken or turkey, should be cooked until it reaches165 degrees.
Once a slab of meat is placed in a cart at the grocery store, a two-hour window begins, as far as food safety goes.
"It shouldn't be out for more than two hours prior to preparation," said Winn. "After you prepare it and cook it, then you start over with the two hours. If it's over 90 degrees, then your two hours goes to one. The hotter it gets, the less amount of time you should have it out."
While backyard chefs might be worried about the cleanliness of fresh fruit and vegetables due to the coronavirus, Winn said based on information from the OSU food safety specialist, basic washing with water will suffice.
Winn said cooks should also be wary of potentially cancer-causing compounds: polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). These can form when fat from the meat drips onto the hot coals. The PHS can then be transferred to the food, if flame-ups occur. To limit the amount of fat that drips off the meat and onto the coals, leaner cuts should be used.
Despite reports of meat shortages across the country in May, studies indicate more people have been cooking outdoors during the pandemic.
According to The NPD Group, a market research company, 75 percent of those who regularly cook outdoors said they would likely do so more frequently during the health crisis.
Among those who already cook out at least twice a week, 81 percent said they would cook outdoors more frequently.
