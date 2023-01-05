5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Cleaning, replacing parts on computer hardware only helps physical appearance

Routinely cleaning and repairing certain computer hardware only helps the appearance, but doesn't improve any internal issues.
Jonathan Rader, owner of Rader Computers, said most computer hardware devices – such as keyboards, speakers, and computer mice – don’t have to be cleaned for functionality. He said most items can just be cleaned for the sake of being washed, which differs from actual computers, as dust can cause them to overheat.
“It’s just to kind of [clean it], especially with germs being of concern as of late,” said Rader. “It’s always nice to just have things clean. Dust isn’t going to destroy a keyboard or mouse or anything like that.”
Simple steps can be taken to clean the hardware by using wet wipes and/or compressed air. Another way to remove dust from keyboards is to carefully vacuum the object with a house extension featuring a brush.
When repairing keyboards, Rader said, the type and price of the item can cause various results. For example, Rader said for a cheap keyboard, the user will have an easier time just replacing the entire item, but one of a higher quality may be worth restoring the defective keys.
Rader said replacing broken keys can be a simple task, accomplished by doing quick research, especially if the part is easy to find.
“If it’s something really common, you can find the parts really easily, but if it’s some obscure brand, a gaming laptop, or even some of the name-brand gaming laptops, the keys are hard to find. Sometimes you’ll find it and it’ll take like three weeks to come in the mail,” said Rader.
He said this is because some companies don't selling spare parts, which forces users to find the pieces through other owners of similar computers.
“Sometimes it’s easy, sometimes it’s hard, and sometimes it's kind of impossible," Rader said.
Operator issues are often the source of problems, too.
If a touchpad on a laptop stops working, Rader said, it could be a simple fix, as they tend to not stop working like they did several years ago. If a part doesn't need to be replaced concerning the touchpad, the owner could have possibly hit a function key that is meant to disable the feature.
“Another thing with laptops is that a lot of times, depending on the model and how easy it is to get a part – if the touchpad were to break – the easiest solution is to just plug in an external mouse, because any mouse will work with any computer, whether it’s a laptop, desktop, or whatever,” said Rader.
Similarly to touchpads, blown-out speakers can also be replaced by external speakers, instead of ordering a new part.
