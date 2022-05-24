5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Container gardening may be best option for many

Tahlequah’s growing season is long enough that it is not too late to start container gardens, which are easy to use.
Colton Kantrell, 4-H educator for Cherokee County at Oklahoma State University Extension Service, said container gardens are popular because anyone can use them.
A container garden is a made in vessels, like five-gallon buckets, which Kantrell uses. Growing plants in containers offers its own benefits, such as the ability to control how much sun they receive. For those who are renting, container gardens may be the only way to grow fresh produce.
“I like container gardens because they are easy. I can put them anywhere in my yard. They are great, even if I had a spot, I didn’t want to till it up. I live in an apartment, so I don’t want to till up the other people’s yard,” said Kantrell.
At OSU Extension, Kantrell helps locals to grow tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, and other vegetables in container gardens. He said gardeners can grow anything in containers that they would in a traditional garden.
“With your container garden, you want to make sure your water drainage is good. If the containers hold water, they will suffocate your plants,” said Kantrell.
He said another difference between traditional gardens and container gardens is the frequency required for fertilization.
“A big one is your fertilizer. You want to make sure you are fertilizing your plants once a week at least. When they are in the ground, they have that fertilizer coming from the soil, but in a bucket, you are going to have to add nutrients in there,” he said.
He didn’t recommend a specific kind of fertilizer. Growers can test different kinds of fertilizers that work best for their plants. It is also important to read labels and do research.
“We just buy the local ones, the kind you can buy at places like Lowe’s. You are just going to have to use a spoonful. Any nutrients those plants will get will spark them,” he said.
Kantrell feeds his tomato plants one cup of water in the morning, and another cup at night. He also does not let them sit in the sun all day.
“You don't want to leave them out all day because they will burn up. I try to stick mine up in the afternoons for about four hours,” said Kantrell. “You don’t want to water in the middle of the day. You want to water when it’s cool in the morning, or cool in the evening. Otherwise, water will get on your plants and will draw in the sunlight and burn the tomato plants.”
Those who carefully take care of their plants can expect tomatoes in about one month.
Learn more
For more information about summer camps, contact the OSU Extension Office at 918-456-6163.
