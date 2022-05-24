5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Container gardening may be best option for many

Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.