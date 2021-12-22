5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Discarded trees can be put to good use

A Christmas tree is the focal point of many living rooms, where families gather the morning of Dec. 25 to unwrap presents and enjoy the holiday, but afterward, the tree is often discarded.
However, instead of tossing the tree to the curb, revelers can find other uses for their firs, pines, or spruces. They can be repurposed to improve a homeowners garden, get an outdoor fire started, or provide a natural habitat for Oklahoma wildlife.
Those looking to give their perennials some added protection can turn their trees into mulch. Gardeners can break off the needles and cuts the branches into small pieces to use as mulch. A 1- or 2-inch layer of wood chips can help conserve moisture and control weeds. Laying branches on a garden bed can also protect plants from winter freezes.
The branches can also be used to help support plants by using them as stakes. By stripping the sturdy branches of their needles, they can be used to prop up indoor potted plants, young plants in the yard, and vegetable seedlings.
Another way is to use it has a natural habitat for Oklahoma wildlife.
"Once the ornaments and lights have been removed, consider using the fresh-cut tree to help the wildlife in your landscape - particularly our feathered friends," said David Hillock, Oklahoma State University Extension consumer and horticulturist. "You'll not only be providing food and habitat for the bird population, but also providing hours of fun for your family."
According to Hillock, the trees can be placed outdoors in a stand, a bucket of dirt, or tied to a fence post, and then decorated with treats to provide birds with nourishment during the harsh winter months, as well as shelter. Cotton and natural fiber can be used to hang ornaments, which birds can turn into nesting.
The food people hang in their trees could include fruit, like grapes or sliced apples; strings of popcorn or cereal; or pinecones smeared with peanut butter and rolled in a bird seed mix or black oil seeds. It is suggested that those who use peanut butter mix it with cornmeal. This will prevent the oil in the peanut butter from separating when it turns warm, which otherwise could stick to the birds' feathers and make it difficult for them to regulate their temperatures.
The phrase, "Light up like a Christmas tree" could be used to describe its shimmering glow after it's been adorned with lights, or the result of lighting it on fire. There's a reason why Tahlequah Fire Department Chief Casey Baker encouraged caution when handling trees, as they can go up in flames in less than five seconds.
Folks should never use their tree to start a fire in an indoor fireplace. But they can be used as firewood. The twigs and needles can be used as kindling, and the trunks can be cut into logs for burning.
A variety of crafts could also be made with leftover trees. The trunks can be cut to serve as coasters, jewelry, place cards, tree ornaments and much more.
