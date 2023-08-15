With the primetime for poison ivy and poison oak being from April to about October, some may be looking to dispose of the plants in a safe manner.
Elephant Rock Garden Supply Co. CFO and Product Specialist Jessica Wright said people should be careful when removing these pesky plants so they won’t cause blisters or rashes to form.
“You really need to treat them the same, and remember the saying ‘leaves of three, leave it be,’ so a cool thing about the poison ivy plant is it can actually change the different shapes of its leaves,” said Wright. “You can still do the leaves of three, but don’t have [your mind] hard set on what those leaves look like.”
Wright said that urushiol, the reaction-causing oil emitted from the plant, can often stay around for quite awhile. When it comes to safely ridding an area of poison oak or poison ivy, Wright does not suggest burning it.
“I’ve even heard, especially from my husband, that burning it is not a good idea, because it can get in the air, and if someone’s highly allergic to it, they can contract it just from burning it,” said Wright.
Some store-bought chemicals and poisons can be used to get rid of poison oak or poison ivy, but if someone is wanting to go the chemical-free route, Wright said boiling water can be a simple fix. After boiling water in a tea kettle, the liquid should be poured all over the plant carefully to ensure it does not splash onto the person. The hot water then deactivates the sap emitted from the plant.
Wright also suggested another home ready that includes water, baking soda, and dish soap in a spray bottle. After spraying the entire plant with the mixture, the plant should be left to set, then disposed of in a trash bag.
“You just let it set for a little bit and it will deactivate the part that makes everybody itchy for a small time,” said Wright.
A spray bottle full of vinegar can also be useful in drying out the plant’s leaves and killing it. When spraying or pouring a substance on the plants, Wright said, it should be done in a well-ventilated area.
Wright said using home remedies requires patience for the results, as it will not be as fast as store bought chemicals. Protective gear should also be worn when disposing of poison ivy or poison oak, including close-toed shoes, pants, gloves, and long sleeves.
If a plant, such as a rose bush, has poison ivy growing on top of it, Wright said the best way to separate the plant is to put on the protective gear, and try to remove it by hand.
People should try to remove the roots and as close to the base of the plant as possible. Wright said properly discarding and handling the plant can stop any future spreading of the plants.
Wright said anyone who does come in contact with poison ivy or poison oak should try to remove the oil by washing the area with cold water and soap.
“Even though boiling water will kill the plant, if you’ve already been exposed and you wash your body with warm water that will open up your pores and help the itching and sap to spread,” said Wright.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.