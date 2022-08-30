5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Don't blink: Extending lashes takes time

Both younger and older generations use lash extensions, with different lengths and volumes to choose from.
“I have had 16-year-olds clear to 70-year-olds [who have received extensions] and I have to have parental consent if they’re minors,” said Amanda Hamby, owner of Lash Co.
Hamby said lash extensions are just like hair extensions, but instead attach to individual lashes to accentuate a person's natural ones.
First-time patrons receiving a full set of lash extensions can expect to have their eyes closed for at least two hours, she said. When receiving extensions, the patrons' lashes will be shampooed beforehand to ensure a clean surface for the application.
Next, gel pads will be placed under the individual's eyes to help hold the bottom lashes down.
“If you don't [use the gel pads] the glue will stick to the bottom lashes and then your eyes are going to be glued shut and nobody wants that,” said Hamby.
The patron decides the length and curl of the lashes and the gluing process starts.
Depending on the customers' needs and extension set they choose, Hamby said she attaches different amounts of extensions to the customers natural lashes. For some customers, she attaches one extension to one natural eyelash, while others attach volume fans that may have six lashes.
She said customers need to keep their eyes closed when getting their extensions applied, because some eyes are more sensitive than others. While Hamby has never seen someone have an allergic reaction to the glue, she said she has seen some people's eyes water.
After the lash extensions are placed, Hamby said they need to be shampooed every other day. They should not get wet during the first 24 hours after the application. She said the lashes need to be refilled every few weeks after the initial application, as they will have about 40% to 50% of their lashes left after two to three weeks.
“Most of my girls come and see me every two to three weeks. It’s just like getting your nails done. You have to get them filled in,” said Hamby.
She said while mascara can be placed on the bottom lashes, they should not be put on the extension itself, as it can cause the glue to break down and make the extensions fall out. Individuals should also stay away from lash curlers and oil-based soaps and makeup.
For individuals who do not have lashes, Hamby recommends people to use a lash growth serum before attempting to put extensions in. She said the person can schedule a consultation after they start to grow, which can take around two to three months.
A common misconception Hamby often hears about is how extensions can cause damage to a person's natural lashes.
“A lot of people think that they cause damage to your natural lashes and that’s not true. As long as they are put on properly and the lash tech knows what they’re doing, then they don’t cause damage,” said Hamby.
Depending on the tech and location, a full set of lashes can cost anywhere from $80 to $200. A fill can run from $40 to $120.
