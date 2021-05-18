5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Dutch ovens perfect vessels for outdoor cooking

Those who plan to camp this summer can leave their small propane stoves behind and pack up a Dutch oven instead.
Whether it’s breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert, the dutch oven can be used to cook just about any dish; it's one of the most versatile pieces of cookware around.
“You can do just about everything,” said Heather Winn, Cherokee County OSU Cooperative Extension educator. “It is really a lot of fun. We enjoy it.”
Campers can place their Dutch ovens directly on top of their fire’s embers, but they may also use a tripod to suspend them over the fire. They could be used on top of a cooking grate positioned over the fire. Winn recommends using a metal table or stand to cook on.
"It is easier on your back, protects the ground, and can shield from the win,” she said. “If this is not possible, use a metal pan big enough for the oven to fit generously in. Place it on top of another upside down pan or some cinder blocks. This protects the ground, keeps the heat from dissipating into the ground, and if the sides are high enough, can shield the coals from the wind.”
There are few things people need, though, before they start cooking.
According to the Winn, they need a lid that fits tightly on the pot, with a ridge or lip to keep hot coals from rolling off the top of the oven. Chefs will need a tool to grab the lid and lift it straight up to ensure the coals or embers don’t fall into the food. Heavy, long leather gloves should be worn to protect hands and wrists.
Cooks will need charcoal briquettes, but not the type that can be started with a match. A chimney starter can help light the briquettes in about 20 to 30 minutes. Tongs should be on hand to move the coals around.
“If you’ve never used one before, you need to season it before you use it,” Winn said. “Sometimes, if they get rusty, you need to re-season it to get rid of that.”
Most new ovens are pre-seasoned, but it is still recommended campers season their cookware before its first use. To do so, coat it with oil and bake it for an hour or so. After each use, clean the oven, lightly coat it with oil and warm over heat for about five minutes.
Once the coals are hot and the Dutch oven is ready to go, the cooking process can begin. Winn said the number of briquettes placed beneath and on top of the oven depends on what is being cooked. To get the oven up to 325 degrees, multiply the oven’s diameter, in inches, by two, and then add three or four for extras. In general, a 10-inch oven takes 20 to 24 briquettes, and a 12-inch oven needs about 24 to 28 briquettes. Distributing them on top of the oven and beneath evenly ensures the interior is heated equally.
“To prevent hot spots, turn the oven 90 degrees clockwise every 15 minutes,” Winn said. “In addition to turning the pot, turn the lid 90 degrees counterclockwise every 15 minutes when baking cakes and breads.”
Once cooks get the hang of using their Dutch ovens, the number of recipes meant for them is practically limitless. The pots can cook traditional macaroni and cheese, enchiladas, chili, pies, breads, pizzas, clams, lasagna, stews, and just about anything one is craving. Plenty of recipes can be found online, or call the Cherokee County OSU Extension office at 918-456-6163 to get 4-H recipes.
