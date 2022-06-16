5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Easy steps prevent pests in home, garden

Ants, flies and termites are unwanted visitors in area homes and gardens. A call to pest control can usually remedy these problems, but at-home options can keep these crafty creepy crawlies at bay.
Katie Schmitt, long-tenured sales clerk at the Tahlequah Farmers' Co-Op, provided suggestions for homeowners looking to take the do-it-yourself route.
"Most pest control companies will buy the pest control concentrate and mix their own spray," said Schmitt.
Schmitt said these concentrates are also available for regular people to buy. The Bifen insecticide is a popular choice.
"It's alright for inside and outside residential use," said Schmitt. "You just have to wait for it to dry."
With a longer residual, the spray's effect will last for a couple months. However, for more wide-spread infestations, Schmitt recommends another route.
"Ants are hard to kill because there are so many of them," said Schmitt.
Liquid ant baits works are more effective for ants than sprays, Schmitt explained. Unlike a spray that will only kill the visible ants, a bait will attract ants and have them take the treatment back to the rest of the colony.
"[Ants] are one the most popular bugs right now that people are looking to get rid of," said Schmitt. "If you have a lot, go for the [liquid ant bait.]"
In terms of prevention, Schmitt said ants are drawn into homes by sitting water and food.
"They just like anything that's edible or that has moisture," said Schmitt. "Keep animal feed up. Pick it up at night. They love cat and dog food."
For ants and other common household and backyard pests, there are several more options. Lawn granules are a popular choice.
"You can use granules to prevent ticks in your yard," said Schmitt. "You're supposed to water them."
To fulfill this step, Schmitt said people often spread the granules out before it rains. She cautioned that the granules are strong. Natural treatments are also available.
"Dimatemaseous earth," said Schmitt. "It's safe around animals and people. You just don't want to breath it in."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.