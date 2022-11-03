5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Easy substitutes can help make holiday meals healthier

Holiday meals tend to bring on the calories, but making simple changes to signature dishes can help to wane the gain.
Cherokee County OSU Extension Office Family and Consumer Science Educator Heather Winn said if healthy options are not planned in advance, gaining weight can take place.
“A lot of people take a break from the holidays and go ahead and just eat what they want, and then decide they are going to worry about that later, which is probably not a great idea, because we can gain between 7 and 10 pounds during this holiday season,” said Winn.
Winn said eating in moderation, or substituting basic items in a traditional recipe, can help alleviate this problem. Using fresh produce can help lessen calorie intake, and also may stop the need to buy lower-fat products with processed vegetables. Items such as low-fat ranch or a vinaigrette for salad make for a simple adjustment that Winn said can offer a different food experience with fewer calories by incorporating diverse flavors, such as a honey-lemon vinaigrette.
Using low-fat crackers and breads in recipes can make a difference, as well as incorporating lean meats and taking off any excess fat. Winn said while fish is not a traditional dish during the holidays, it can be a good option, since it has lower fat. To stick to the more traditional side by having a turkey, Winn said diners can eat leaner white meat, or make a dish with skinless pieces of meat.
Besides changing meals recipes, Winn said sharing entrees or even just a little bit of exercise can help.
“Take some extra time for a little walk, if it’s nice,” said Winn. “Whatever calories go in your body, you need to exercise and match that if you don’t want to gain weight. If you want to lose weight, the more calories you output by exercising will also help.”
Some substitutions that can be made to a recipe include using applesauce instead of oil in some desserts; replacing whole milk with nonfat or low-fat milk; basting a turkey with broth instead of butter; and using nonfat evaporated milk in a pumpkin pie.
Gingerbread cookies can be used to replace regular pie crust for some desserts to cut back the sugar intake, or the amount of sugar called for in a recipe can be reduced all together.
“You can substitute a fourth of a cup of applesauce or even prune puree and cut your amount of margarine from a whole stick to a half a stick of butter or margarine,” said Winn.
She said most common recipes with sweet potatoes tend to use butter and marshmallows, and that can be switched out with orange juice and different spices, like cinnamon and nutmeg. Winn said changing small parts of certain recipes does not always change the taste of the meal, to stick with a certain recipe, use that and then make substitutes elsewhere.
“If you really like that sweet potato traditional recipe and that is what you’re looking forward to, go ahead and eat those, but make some alterations to other foods that you put on your plate to make those healthier choices,” said Winn.
