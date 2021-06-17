5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Easy tips keep gardens, lawns shipshape while owners are away

It’s that time of year when people need to get away and enjoy themselves, without worrying about their gardens or yards withering away.
Gardeners put a lot of effort into making their grounds look nice, or to ensure fruit and vegetable gardens produce plenty of crops. With a little planning ahead, homeowners and landscapers can return from vacation with their yards as they left them.
Barbara Partak, of the Nasturtium Garden Club, said it’s best to give plants a long soak before going out of town, but it would also be good to have someone come look after things while the gardeners are away. She used to travel to Illinois in the summertime for a week, and by the time she returned, her plants would look “pretty crispy.”
“It always depends on how much rain you get in between,” she said. “Sometimes I’d get lucky, and it would rain while I would be gone, but a lot of times, I was not all that lucky. Usually things did not die, but they sure were stressed.”
Vegetable gardeners could perhaps entice a caretaker or two to look after their plants by letting them keep some of the fresh veggies they pick while away.
Having a trusted friend or neighbor water, mow and weed while out of town is probably the easiest thing to do, said Casey Hentges, Oklahoma State University Extension assistant specialist and host of Oklahoma Gardening.
There are other ways for people to help conserve water, though. A variety of water-storing beads, crystals, or hydrogel can help retain moisture and keep plants from going thirsty.
“The great thing about these types of products is they can be used with both indoor and outdoor plants,” said Hentges. “The beads are incorporated into the flower bed or the soil of a flowerpot. These polymers hold a tremendous amount of water in comparison to their size and the liquid is slowly released into the soil.”
Gardners could also try out a drip irrigation system with a timer. There are some inexpensive kits available at local gardening stores. Partak has one, but doesn’t like to use it while she’s on vacation.
“I’d hate to have something go wrong while we were gone,” she said. “If it sprung a leak or something, you’d have a flood on your hands. More than likely it would be OK, but it would just be my luck that something would go wrong.”
Container-grown plants dry out easier and require more water than indoor potted plants, or even plants in open soil. Partak said she once tried to put all of her potted plants in a kiddie pool with water when gone for vacation, but all the plants died because their roots didn’t get any air.
“If you’ve got pots, I would suggest putting them in the shade. You can mulch the tops of the pots. Mulch would work a lot better than sitting them in a pool of water,” said Partak, adding that she’s used hydrogel before and that it works well.
Hydrogel can do the job for a couple of days, but it won’t keep flowerpots or beds moist forever. As for mulch, that can help conserve water, too. Hentges suggests putting in 3 to 4 inches of mulch, whether someone is going out of town or not, as it helps cut down on the rate of evaporation and the water will last longer after irrigation.
