5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Election board secretary offers last-minute voting tips

As the general election nears and balloting begins, voters need to remain vigilant when stepping into the booth.
Several regulations that need to be taken into account. One of the most common issues that arises at polling places is when a voter advertises a candidate on a piece of clothing.
“They don’t need to wear candidate hats or shirts or jackets to the polling places. That’s electioneering, and it’s against the law,” said Tiffany Rozell, secretary of the Cherokee County Election Board.
Rozell said voters do not necessarily have to bring in their registration cards and another form of identification to participate. She said a state, federal, or tribal identification card can be used, with a driver’s license and passport being the most common type.
The ballot is double-sided for this upcoming election, with candidates on the front and the judicial retention on the back, Rozell said.
Rozell said potential voters who want to become more familiar with the ballot can acquire a sample, which is a copy of what will be on the official ballot. Sample ballots are available from the Cherokee County Election Board and from the own voter portal at okvoterportal.okelections.us.
“They can actually look themselves up [on the portal]. They’ll type in their last name, their first name, and then their full birthday,” said Rozell. “It will bring up their sample ballots. It’ll bring up their polling place, their voter history; it’s kind of a one-stop shop for everything voter-related.”
If someone accidentally marks a candidate they did not intend to vote for, the ballot can be taken back to precinct officials, who will have the voter fill out an affidavit and will issue a new ballot. Rozell said another precaution is to make sure the ballot is completely sucked in by the voting machine.
“That doesn’t happen very often, but sometimes, people don’t put enough torque behind their ballot when they’re putting it in,” said Rozell. “It’ll spit it back out, and then they have to come back and put it back in."
Rozell said voters need to be prepared for long lines at polling places and when early voting takes place, especially since it is a general election with major legislation on the ballot.
“Be kind. Just be kind,” said Rozell. “The election officials and my staff will try to get them in and out and processed as quickly as possible, but there could be some standing time, which in 2020 [the line] was wrapped around my office and we had zero complaints. Our voters were amazing in 2020. I don’t foresee it being that bad this time, but there could be a line. They could have to wait 10-15 minutes.”
Due to new legislation, some parts of the general election may seem different this time, such as early voting having an extra day by starting today – Wednesday, Nov. 2 – rather than on Thursday.
Rozell those who requested absentee ballot but have not yet had them notarized can still go to the polling place on Nov. 8 or participate in early voting. But they will have to sign affidavits that they have not and will not vote with those particular ballots.
In 2020, legislation was passed to allow voters to take pictures of their ballots and post them on social media. Rozell said that while voters can take pictures, they cannot post the photos until they are out of the election enclosure.
