5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Elks Lodge not about getting something, but about giving

The Elks Lodge in Tahlequah provides a place for people to find fellowship and help the community, and the group is always looking for new members.
The nonprofit wants active members who are willing to donate their time to a good cause. President Isaac Koehn said the group isn't for people looking to get something out of it, but rather to give.
"If people ask, 'What do I get out of it by being in Elks?' I'll usually tell them it's not the place for them," he said. "The Elks is not something you get out of; you give, whether it's your time, monetary donations or volunteering. That's why I decided to join."
After the organization pays its bills, any extra money goes to different charities in the area. The Elks Lodge has donated to the Marines of Tahlequah, Blue Star Mothers and other veterans organizations. Members also get together once a month to make sandwiches for the Tahlequah Area Coalition of the Homeless.
There are some perks to being an Elk, though.
"Members do get a discount on beer, but that's not a reason to join," Koehn said. "I want someone to join to come help raise money for people who need it."
To be part of the organization, folks can visit the lodge at 109 W. Willis Road to pick up an application. The applicant will be asked for basic information so lodge members can do a background check. Applicants cannot have any felonies, or violent misdemeanors, on their record.
"Basically, the lodge comes together as a whole and votes on these as a group," Koehn said. "So if we have 10 people that want to join, at the next meeting, we go through those 10 people. After they're accepted by vote into the lodge, we have an initiation meeting for them. They come in and get initiated, and that's it. They don't pay any membership fee until they've been accepted."
An individual membership costs $104 for a year. However, Koehn said the fee was prorated from April 1 to March 31 this year, so if a person were to join today, it would only cost around $55. Currently, there are about 116 members in the local lodge.
Once members are accepted, they'll have various opportunities to help out. On Thursdays, for instance, the Elks Lodge hosts cornhole tournaments.
"On those nights, we try to make some type of food and we sell it at the bar," Koehn said. "People donate time to serve the food, people donate their time to make it, and people donate the ingredients for it. We always have a need for someone to come up and do maintenance, someone to come clean, and a lot of times when we have events, we just need somebody to come up and chaperon for a few hours."
The Elks Lodge is open to the public on Thursday through Saturdays, and for members only the remainder of the week. Those interested in joining, or for more information, can call Koehn at 405-620-7191.
