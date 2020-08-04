5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Expert skateboarder offers tips to novices

It’s never too early or too late to learn a new hobby, including something as physical as skateboarding.
The Tahlequah Skate Park is believed among skaters to be one of the best in northeast Oklahoma, making it a good place for anyone on wheels to ride around. Those who have never hopped on a board will have an easier time, and those with experience can test their skills.
David Camden, a local who advocated for construction of the park for years, said it’s so user-friendly that even beginners can enjoy it.
“The skateboarders who are there every day understand that kids who never get to come to the skate park are just overly excited,” he said. “So there’s a large grace for newcomers, because we’re there all the time. We understand to give them some space. It’s a very inviting place, and you’ll catch the skateboarders teaching these kids and really enjoying interacting with them.”
First thing beginners need is a board. While professional boards could run anywhere from $100 to $200, those who are learning can take a cheaper route. Camden recommends beginners purchase a cheaper board from somewhere like Walmart, and replacing the wheels and bearings with professional-grade ones.
“So if you were to get professional-grade wheels and bearings, even on your old board, you would enjoy yourself a whole lot more,” he said. “If all you ever rode was Walmart wheels and Walmart bearings, it would be so unenjoyable that you would probably think skateboarding isn’t for you, because of how hard it would be.”
Acquiring a cheap board, but with quality wheels and bearings, helps beginners learn the basics. While some novices might be eager to take their boards down a big ramp, Camden said they should first focus on balance, and getting from one side of their driveway to the other, before attempting to ride larger obstacles.
“One of the hardest things to do is to shift your body and push, and then shift your body back and ride,” he said. “So the problem is some of these kids are so ambitious to learn a trick, that they’ll actually learn how to do it, but they don’t have the balance to do it on anything, and they fall a whole lot more than if they would have just learned how to ride in the first place.”
Years ago, when there were not as many skate parks around, a newbie’s first trick to learn would be an ollie, where the skateboarder leaps into the air without the use of his hands or a ramp. Because there weren’t any skateparks, skaters typically rode from one place to another, requiring them to hop over curbs or ledges. Camden said the game has changed, though.
“So in my day, learning the ollie was completely necessary,” he said. “It’s the basis for all the other flip tricks. But this is the game-changer –Tahlequah comes in and puts this $350,000 state-of-the-art park that’s extremely well-rounded, and there are groups of kids that may never know how to ollie.”
Camden said skaters will go airborne just by using their speed and the ramps installed at the park. He recently met a 43-year-old man who just decided he wanted to learn, and the beginner was able to ride up and down every ramp at the park.
“That’s incredible,” Camden said. “And I’ve seen kids as small as 2 years old who can somehow ride a skateboard off a small staircase or a ramp that’s pretty challenging.”
Camden said the city skate park is safer than riding elsewhere. The concrete at the park is smooth, whereas riding on pavement or asphalt on the road can leave newcomers with more severe injuries.
While skaters can learn just from watching others, much of the skill is based off of muscle memory. The more a skater practices, the more confident they’ll feel in their ability to attempt more difficult maneuvers. Camden said skaters get what put into it, and there are no shortcuts.
“It needs to just come naturally,” he said. “So if you’ve done a thousand kick flips and know how to do it, when you go to do it on that next obstacle, that’s a little scary; your body needs to know what to do before you’re in that situation. That way you’re not at risk. Most of the time it will work out – most of the time.”
