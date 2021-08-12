5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Experts offer tips for boosting energy levels

It can be difficult to make it through the day with little to no energy, but taking certain steps can help reignite vigor.
One of the best ways for people to naturally boost their energy is to get up and moving, said Lora Buechele, of the Cherokee County TSET Healthy Living Program. While exercise and stretching might sound counterproductive because of the fatigue one experiences, she said after a few minutes of cooling down, the energy will return better than before.
“The movement gets the brain going,” she said. “It makes you productive and it gives you that energy you need to keep going throughout the day.”
Beuchele recommends those who work in a sedentary environment, spending much of their time seats, to get up and move at least once an hour and stretch. Taking a five- or 10-minute walk can also do wonders for an employee’s work day.
“And as employers, we should be encouraging our employees to get out and do that, because it makes the employee more productive when they come back,” she said.
Some people can’t start their day without a cup of coffee or caffeinated beverage. While caffeine consumption is generally considered safe, it can be habit-forming. Many caffeinated beverages can also have high amounts of sugar, and Beuchele said too much sugar will bring energy levels down.
“Drinking lots of water and staying hydrates helps with your mind and it helps with your body,” she said. “That could help with your energy as well, feeling good as opposed to a sugary beverage like energy drinks or soda. Water is definitely the better alternative.”
According to information provided by Heather Winn, family and consumer science educator at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County, foods rich in complex carbohydrates, vitamins, antioxidants, protein, and fiber can help inspire people to move around and feel lighter. Foods to help boost energy include: blueberries, beans, cantaloupe, strawberries, mango, spinach, salmon, nuts, tea, tomatoes, soy, oatmeal, whole grains, citrus fruit, peppers and sweet potatoes.
Stress can also consume energy, according to Harvard Health Publishing. Relaxing activities like meditation, yoga, self-hypnosis and tai chi are effective tools of reducing stress. Finding a friend, relative, support group, or therapist to talk to can also help diffuse stress.
“Lifestyle choices like eating well, being tobacco-free, and moving and exercising will bring the stress and anxiety down,” Beuchele said. “All of those things also bring your energy levels up.”
Getting a good amount of sleep is also important. Poor sleep routines can lead to other bad habits that won’t help a person’s energy. Buechele said someone who doesn’t get enough sleep might rely on high-sugar drinks to get moving, or might feel too tired to pack their lunch in the morning so they resort to eating fast food.
“Energy is so important not only for yourself, but it’s important for your families, so you can keep up with your kids and your partners, or spouses,” she said. “Most definitely, energy is important for the workplace.”
Those looking for more advice and tips to living a healthier, more energized life can visit shapeyourfutureok.com.
