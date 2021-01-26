Uninvited guests can be a pain, especially when they start eating food in the pantry and leave droppings through out the house.
Recently, those in the pest control industry are noticing more rodents surviving the winter and making themselves comfortable inside of people’s homes. Mice and rats are experts at finding a way inside, for the same purpose as any other animal: food and shelter. But they can spread dangerous diseases to humans, so stopping them before they a foothold is important.
Tyler Nipper, of Cherokee Pest Control, said mice can flatten their bodies and squeeze through holes much tighter than their actual size. They’ll find holes near crawl spaces, around pipes, and where appliances come into the house.
“What we suggest people do is take steel wool and stuff those holes with it,” said Nipper. “Then they can use the aerosol spray foam after they’ve packed the steel wool in. That spray foam kind of holds that wool in place, and it expands.”
Spray foam can be found at hardware store, and some is meant specifically for blocking rodents. However, homeowners should use both the foam and the steel wool, as rodents can chew through the foam by itself.
The industry term for preventing rodents from entering the home in the first place is "exclusion," said Nipper. Some homes are easier to seal up than others. Older houses are often in disrepair and will require more effort to barricade.
With Oklahoma winters not regularly experiencing freezing temperatures, the rodent population has been increasing for the past several years.
“We’ve seen an uptick in mice and rodents,” said Nipper. “It’s not freezing hard enough to kill a portion of them off, so the population of mice and rodents has been increasing fairly steadily for the past six years.”
Once rodents make their way inside, it can be difficult to get them out, so many people have taken a pro-active approach. Nipper said while some people might not approve of the method, rodenticide – rat poison – is the best way to alleviate the problem.
“The most effective way is to bait the outside of your house,” he said. “They’re a plastic box and there are various different types, and they can be fastened various different ways. There are holes in each side of it and you put them up next to a structure, and you put the bait inside of that.”
When rodents come cruising down the wall at night, they’ll pass by the bait box and eat the rodenticide. They will die in a day or two, before they enter the home. Nipper said Cherokee Pest Control has accounts where they’ve never had to use bait boxes, until the past four or five years. He said he’s never had a situation where a child or family pet ate the rat poison, but every situation is different and homeowners should take such things into consideration.
Once they’ve made their way into the house, traps will be necessary. While cats have long been known for their prowess as rodent hunters, Nipper said nine out of 10 cats won’t get the job done, and he doesn’t suggest getting a feline simply for that reason.
“They’re almost using that cat as a tool, rather than as a companion,” he said. “More often than not, they’re going to be disappointed with the results. All cats don’t have that in them anymore. Then people will not take care of the cat, don’t want to feed it, or try dumping it."
The best traps, said Nipper, are the old-school snap traps and glue traps. Each come with a caveat, though, and snap traps are more humane.
“When you go in and put those adhesive glue boards down, all the mice have to do is run across that and they stick to it,” said Nipper. “But they’re alive on there for days before they starve and die from exhaustion. So there are people who don’t like that, and I respect that. Therefore, the old-school snap traps would be a better option.”
The snap tracks do work; Nipper uses them professionally and personally. But it’s not uncommon for pesky mice to steal the bait, such as cheese or peanut butter. So it can be smart to use multiple types of traps.
“Somehow, they can sit there and gently chew that stuff off the trigger and never trip them,” said Nipper. “So that can happen, whereas if you maybe had a glue bar sitting right next to it, they wouldn’t have gotten away.”
